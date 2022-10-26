Manama, Bahrain: Batelco is continuing its partnership with Faalyat to support the IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, as the event’s Exclusive Telecom Provider and Platinum Partner. The highly anticipated triathlon event, organized by Faalyat, will take place on the 9th of December 2022 in Reef Island.

The partnership agreement was signed at Batelco’s Headquarters by Batelco Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa and Amal Almurbati, Managing Director & Board Member of Faalyat.

IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain, the sixth in the series, is a half-distance triathlon covering 70.3 miles of demanding courses of swim, bike, and run. This prestigious event highlights the Kingdom of Bahrain on the map as a prime location for IRONMAN and has become a distinctive fixture on the Kingdom’s annual sporting calendar.

Speaking following the sponsorship signing Batelco Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said, “Batelco is pleased to continue its partnership with Faalyat to support the annual IRONMAN which has grown the popularity of triathlon events in the Kingdom and led to encouraging many residents of all ages to take up swimming, cycling, and running. This is in line with our commitment to supporting activities for the youth and sports sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain while helping to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle for all.”

Managing Director & Board Member of Faalyat Amal Almurbati commented, “We are honoured to once again have Batelco as the Official Telecom Partner of IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain. Their constant support has made this sporting event a tremendous success over the years. We are looking forward to the race day welcoming our dear athletes from all around the world."

The IRONMAN 70.3 Middle East Championship Bahrain event also features a weekend full of family-friendly events beginning on December 7. IRONKIDS, an only run race event will also take place on December 8, aimed at promoting a healthier lifestyle among younger athletes. The event will also have an expo village where various companies will join to showcase their products to local and international audiences.

For more information: https://www.ironman.com/im703-bahrain

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Batelco Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@btc.com.bh