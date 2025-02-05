Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group has introduced ‘B Spectrum’, an innovative new service set to revolutionize data connectivity across Bahrain and the broader Middle East. B Spectrum is designed to transform Batelco’s end user experience, providing customers with enhanced flexibility and scalability in their network Infrastructure.

The new B Spectrum service, among the most advanced in the region, runs over Batelco’s Network, and is powered by Ciena’s optical technology. By enhancing the capabilities of current data connectivity solutions, Batelco reinforces its position as a leading provider of world-class, high demand solutions for its customers across all industries.

Batelco’s B spectrum service provides customers with a scalable band of data connectivity and allows them to interconnect between multiple nationwide or regional locations. The solution offers a flexible and efficient alternative to traditional lit services and dark fiber, with the key advantage being it provides customers with greater network control and scalability to meet their evolving data requirements at a lower cost. Customers can dynamically adjust their bandwidth as needed, scaling up or down to align with fluctuating business demands. This level of flexibility empowers businesses to tailor their network infrastructure with precision.

Batelco Chief Global Business Officer, Hani Askar said, “We are very pleased to deliver this advanced service as part of Batelco’s ongoing investment into international network infrastructure. B Spectrum is designed to attract new telco providers and opens the door for major global players to connect with Bahrain’s growing digital economy. This supports our commitment to developing the high-performance networks that are required to thrive in today’s digital landscape, and reflects our plans to enhance connectivity capabilities, in line with Bahrain’s digital transformation vision.”

“To continuously advance network infrastructure services, Batelco collaborates with global technology leaders, such as Ciena, to provide customers with the best connectivity and data solutions,” he added.

Ciena Head of Middle East and Africa, Pete Hall said, “As the GCC transitions into a key digital hub for local and global connectivity needs, Batelco’s new B Spectrum service offers unmatched flexibility, enhanced control and provisioning of coherent signals onto the network. Leveraging Ciena’s optical innovation, Batelco is playing a pivotal role in positioning the GCC as a key player in the digital era.”

For more information about B Spectrum Services, customers may contact globalsales@btc.com.bh

For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

ABOUT BATELCO:

Batelco, part of the Beyon group, is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com