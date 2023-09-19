Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, announced the launch of its new online portal, which serves as a digital one-stop-shop specifically designed for the Enterprise sector. The online portal simplifies the Enterprise journey by providing them with an overview of all their services, allowing them to view and manage their usage and consumption as well as apply for new services. Now business customers can complete their transactions in an easy and convenient way, resulting in an improved overall experience.

Customers can manage their telecom services remotely and are able to activate and complete transactions related to their business quickly and efficiently. The portal’s suite of services includes renewal and upgrade of packages, activating additional lines, adding bolt-ons within seconds, settle device installments, and restore inactive lines. Moreover, customers can also apply for new services such as Mobile Voice, Mobile Broadband and Fixed Broadband with a simple digitized journey.

A key feature of the portal is the multiuser interface that provides business customers with multi access of their account, allowing them to assign roles to sub-users. Sub -users can access the portal and complete transactions related to their fields or area of business. The multiuser feature keeps track of all the activities related to each sub user, which supports in managing and controlling the usage of the portal.

Batelco General Manager Enterprise, Abdulla Danesh said, “Batelco pays great attention to the enterprise sector and is keen to support the businesses by providing them with the best services. Therefore, we are delighted to launch a fully-fledged portal for the Enterprise segment dedicated to catering to their needs and requirements.”

“The launch of the portal is in line with Batelco’s ambitions to support the digital transformation of business customers, providing them with a comprehensive solution to streamline their operations and enhance their user experience, making their telecom journey more functional and effective,” he concluded.

The new portal can be accessed by customers through “My Account” on Batelco’s website. New customers are invited to join by visiting batelco.com or calling 101 to activate their portal access.

