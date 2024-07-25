Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, has introduced Basma the new digital assistant powered by advanced generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology at a launch event. Basma is designed to enhance customer experience and provide digital assistance on Batelco’s App and website. Basma is available anywhere and at any time enabling customers to receive assistance 24/7.

Users can now interact with Basma in English and Arabic through seamless voice and chat conversations directly within the Batelco mobile app and website. Basma can understand the user's needs and provide efficient solutions in real-time, her capabilities include responding to FAQs, bill inquiry, usage inquiry, package and device installment, fiber order tracking, line reconnection, add on activation, and more. Basma's AI-powered system is designed to continuously learn and improve its capabilities, ensuring that it can provide increasingly accurate and relevant assistance over time.

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Basma was introduced by Batelco General Manager Consumer, Aseel Mattar during a press conference that took place at Beyon headquarters in the presence of Batelco’s Chief Executive Officer Maitham Abdulla. The event was well-attended by members of the media, who were eager to learn more about this latest innovation. During the press conference, Batelco Head of Digital Channels, Khaled Alayoobi showcased Basma's capabilities through a live demonstration.

Batelco GM Consumer Aseel Mattar said, “The introduction of Basma is a key initiative within Batelco’s digital transformation, and a clear indication of the company’s forward-thinking approach and its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. As the first AI-powered digital assistant in Bahrain's telecom sector, Basma will surely elevate the way customers interact with and experience Batelco's comprehensive range of services.”

“Batelco has designed Basma to be more than just a functional digital assistant – she is a trusted companion, ready to assist customers with all their telecommunications needs. With Basma, Batelco customers can now enjoy a high level of support and convenience around the clock,” she added.

Customers can update the Batelco App to start chatting with Basma.

