Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon announced “Share+”, a first-of-its-kind service in the Kingdom and the region that allows customers from any service provider to enjoy an additional boost in speed and network performance, for faster connectivity at crowded venues. The service debuted at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheater and is part of Batelco’s ongoing commitment to technological excellence and exceptional customer experience. Share+ allows users to enjoy enhanced data speeds and seamless social media sharing during high traffic events.

To celebrate its launch, Share+ was offered to all Batelco customers as well as non-Batelco users attending yesterday’s Metallica concert at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre. The service allowed concert attendees to enjoy continuous and instant uploads of videos, snaps, stories, and live moments with unmatched speed and reliability. Talal Faqihi, one of the concert attendees, said: “Share+ was really impressive, I uploaded the best moments of the concert instantly with zero delays.”

Commenting on the launch, Aseel Matar, General Manager Consumer at Batelco, said:

“Share+ reflects our continued commitment to delivering smart, innovative, and customer-centric user experiences. It ensures users enjoy a premium network experience, empowering them to stream, post, and share without limits. With Share+, Batelco is setting a new benchmark for service quality and innovation; further reaffirming our leadership in Bahrain’s connectivity landscape.”

Damian Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre said: “We always seek to create unforgettable live experiences both on stage and within our venue. With Batelco’s Share+, we’re ensuring our guests enjoy not only world-class entertainment but also world-class connectivity, so they can capture and share every moment seamlessly.”

The Share+ service is designed to maintain high-performance connectivity at busy venues such as Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, enabling users to share their experiences instantly without delays.

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com