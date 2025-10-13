Manama, Bahrain: Batelco by Beyon is delighted to announce the expansion of its partnership with the Police Market at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) by offering a range of exclusive promotions and offers to MOI employees through the Ministry’s internal application, Testahel.

To underscore the significance of this partnership and the shared commitment to delivering greater value, a signing ceremony was held at Beyon’s headquarters, attended by senior representatives from both parties. The agreement was signed by Maitham Abdulla, CEO of Batelco and His Excellency Shaikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, representing the administrative body of the Police Market, reflecting the strong ties and mutual dedication between the two organizations.

The Testahel app, developed to enhance convenience and accessibility for the Ministry’s staff, showcases a range of exclusive Batelco offers. These include special rates on mobile plans, broadband and fiber services, extra data and discounts on new devices.

“Batelco and the Ministry of Interior share a rich history of cooperation, and we are truly delighted to take this partnership a step further by supporting the MOI through personalized offers,” said Maitham Abdulla, CEO of Batelco by Beyon.

“This initiative reflects our wider mission to deliver innovative, value-driven solutions that enhance the lives of individuals and communities across the Kingdom,” he added

From his side, The Assistant Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs commented: “We greatly value our partnership with Batelco by Beyon, which stands as a model of successful collaboration between national organizations. We look forward to continuing to strengthen this relationship and to exploring new avenues of cooperation in the future.”

The exclusive Batelco offers are now live and accessible to all Ministry of Interior employees via the Testahel app.

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com