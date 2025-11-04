Batelco by Beyon announced the next phase of its long-standing partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) during the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum, reinforcing its commitment to advancing mobile network capabilities and delivering exceptional customer experience across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As part of this renewed partnership, Batelco will expand its mobile broadband network across Bahrain, extending enhanced 5G coverage across residential areas, hospitality venues, commercial districts, and industrial zones such as Diyar AlMuharraq, Salman City, Bahrain Bay & Ras Zuwaied industrial area. This expansion highlights Batelco’s dedication to providing better connectivity and meeting the growing demand for high-speed, reliable data services throughout the Kingdom.

Batelco will deploy Ericsson’s latest radio access network (RAN) solutions, including enclosures and power, resilient sites, advanced environmental battery systems, and high-performing radios that enhance upload performance and network energy efficiency while reducing hardware footprint. All these deployments align with Beyon’s sustainability roadmap and reinforce the company’s drive to implement environmentally responsible technologies across its operations.

Furthermore, Ericsson will also upgrade Batelco's cloud infrastructure, enabling greater operational efficiency and scalability in its core network. This step will empower Batelco to support a wide range of applications, including Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, 5G Advanced use cases and enabling AI-Powered operations, ensuring a future-ready and resilient network that can adapt to evolving customer and industry needs.

Maitham Abdulla, Batelco Chief Executive Officer says: “We greatly value our partnership with Ericsson, which continues to play a vital role in supporting Batelco’s ambition to deliver world-class connectivity across Bahrain. By expanding our coverage to new areas, deploying cutting-edge network equipment, and integrating advanced, experience technologies, we are ensuring that Batelco’s network remains at the forefront of reliability and performance, providing our customers with an exceptional digital experience.”

Petra Schirren, President Gulf at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa says: “We are proud to continue our partnership with Batelco as it continues to advance network capabilities to deliver the best connectivity solutions in Bahrain. Signing this renewal during the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum highlights our mutual confidence in the Kingdom’s digital growth journey and our joint commitment to shaping its next generation of mobile innovation.”

ABOUT ERICSSON:

Ericsson’s high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we’ve been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT BATELCO BY BEYON:

Batelco by Beyon is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com