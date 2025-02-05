Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, and Qareeb Data Centres the Middle East’s first edge data centre provider, met during Capacity Middle East 2025 to discuss plans for their collaborative project, the development of the first White Space Data Centre in Bahrain, which is currently under construction at Beyon Data Oasis, in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the meeting, both parties signed a Heads of Terms contract, building on an MOU signed during the Gateway Gulf Forum which took place in Bahrain in November 2024, helping to solidify plans and operational details for the new data centre.

Batelco Chief Global Business Officer Hani Askar and Qareeb Chief Strategy Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff signed the new contract in the presence of officials from both companies.

Hani Askar commented on the new signing saying, “This is a key milestone towards the new Data Centre at Beyon’s Data Oasis, which is in line to be the biggest technology hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain. We are delighted with the progress made so far and look forward to finalising plans in the coming months.”

Annemarie Van Zadelhoff added, “We look forward to delivering this first-of-its-kind data centre in Bahrain as well as key colocation services in collaboration with Batelco, providing in-demand services for major customers around the Middle East region and beyond.”

About Batelco:

Batelco, part of the Beyon group, is the leading provider of innovative telecommunications and digital services that connect and empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

Batelco serves the enterprise, consumer, government and global markets in one of the most competitive environments in the MENA region through its comprehensive portfolio which includes fixed and mobile telecoms, internet connectivity, cloud services, and Data Center solutions. With sophisticated infrastructure solutions. Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Batelco also has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

For more information, please visit www.batelco.com

About Qareeb Data Centres

Qareeb Data Centres is on a mission to deliver world-class Edge Data Centre solutions in the Middle East, enabling businesses in their digital transformation through delivering best in class infrastructure tailored for cloud and AI-driven growth, with transparency and a customer-first approach at the core. Headquartered in Bahrain, Qareeb fuses international and local expertise to ensure a consistent exceptional customer experience tailored to regional needs.

To find out more, visit www.qareebdc.com/