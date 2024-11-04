Manama, Bahrain: Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, signed a memorandum of understanding with Qareeb Data Centers W.L.L., at the Gateway Gulf Investment Forum 2024. The MoU was signed by Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla and Qareeb Data Centers Chief Strategy Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff in the presence of officials from both companies.

The collaboration aims to create the first White Space Data Centre in Bahrain, as part of Beyon’s Data Oasis, currently being developed following Beyon’s major investment in global connectivity and digital infrastructure announced last year, and which will be the biggest technology hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

As part of the agreement, Batelco and Qareeb Data Centers will explore the development of a number of activities, including setting up and delivering colocation services in the Kingdom of Bahrain as well as implementing Data Centre initiatives in the region. The partnership will also explore the feasibility of offering managed digital services to identified customers, alongside both parties’ existing services portfolios.

Commenting on the signing, Batelco CEO Maitham Abdulla, said: “In line with the strategy of growing our presence in the digital infrastructure space, and more specifically in the data center market, we continue to explore potential partnerships that can positively impact these initiatives.”

“The collaboration with Qareeb is an ideal fit for Batelco’s strategic needs as we continue to develop an agile and flexible business model to meet the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the region,” he added.

Qareeb Data Centre Chief Strategy Officer Annemarie Van Zadelhoff said, “The data center market is experiencing significant growth regionally with an undeniable increase in customer demands, particularly for local edge colocation facilities. We are excited to work with Batelco to provide us with an excellent starting point for our regional expansion plans.”

About Batelco

Batelco, part of the Beyon Group, is the leading provider of innovative digital services and connectivity to empower people, enable businesses, and enrich society.

As a leading digital solutions provider, Batelco’s portfolio of digital business solutions span global connectivity, global infrastructure, internet, cloud connectivity, hosting, and carrier voice and mobility services.

With sophisticated infrastructure solutions, Batelco offers dependable and diverse solutions to meet growing international capacity demands. Key constituents of the expansive global business portfolio include Global Zone, the carrier-neutral transit zone and region’s data hub, Manama-IX, the internet traffic exchange platform, and Batelco Global Network (BGN) terrestrial cable system.

Batelco has major infrastructure projects in the pipeline including participation in the SEA-ME-WE 6 international cable, Al Khaleej Cable the company’s first fully owned subsea cable, and a new state-of-the-art Data Centre.

About Qareeb

Headquartered in Bahrain, Qareeb Data Centres (Qareeb) is an emerging start-up poised to become a leading specialist edge service provider focused on the GCC region, Egypt, and Jordan. Qareeb’s strategic focus is anchored in delivering unparalleled edge solutions tailored for the region’s unique needs.

Qareeb’s key value propositions include multi-site contracting capabilities, positioning it as the only truly comprehensive Middle Eastern service provider in this sector. The company is committed to maintaining international operational standards, ensuring seamless service delivery backed by global-level contracting practices and Service Level Agreements (SLAs).

Qareeb’s innovative approach is set to redefine data centre and edge service solutions across the region, meeting the growing demand for reliable, scalable, and regionally adapted edge infrastructure.