Abu Dhabi, UAE – Bateen World Academy, part of Aldar Education network, announced today exceptional success of its Year 11 students in GCSE examinations, reflecting the academy’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic education.

Highlights of this year’s performance include:

31% of grades were awarded 9–8

47% of grades were awarded 9–7

66% of grades were awarded 9–6

79% of grades were awarded 9–5

88% of grades were awarded 9–4

On the achievement, Neal Dilk, Principal of Bateen World Academy, commented: “We are incredibly proud of all our students at Bateen British Academy for their outstanding GCSE results. Their hard work and dedication have truly paid off, and we celebrate each and every one of them today.”

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, added: “. The results reflect not only rigorous academic standards but also the rich and diverse opportunities that empower our learners to excel in all areas. As our students embark on their final year, we take immense pride in shaping confident, adaptable, and inspiring individuals ready to make a positive impact locally and globally.”Nestled in Abu Dhabi’s Al Manhal district, Bateen World Academy stands as one of the leading British-curriculum schools, blending academic excellence with a strong sense of community and global citizenship. Since opening in 2011, the acadmey has grown into a flagship institution serving students from FS1 to Year 13, offering both I/GCSEs and IB. The school is recognised for its consistently high academic results well above global benchmarks. Rated Outstanding by ADEK, Bateen World Academy is celebrated not only for its rigorous academics and world-class facilities, but also for nurturing confident, compassionate young people who thrive at universities worldwide, from Oxbridge to the Ivy League, and in future pathways across the UAE and beyond.

About Aldar Education

Aldar Education is a leading education provider in the UAE, and one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi with over 38,000 students across 31 operated and managed schools and a growing network of educators from over 100 nationalities. As one of the most sought-after institutions, Aldar Education delivers inclusive, sustainable, and innovative learning through a wide range of curriculum and ancillary services, ensuring a holistic approach to transformational growth through agility and sustainability.

With excellence at the heart of its operations, Aldar Education is driven by a vision to deliver the highest standards of globally relevant education. It is committed to cultivating the most sustainable and inclusive learning communities that enrich every aspect of a student's life, directly supporting the UAE's vision for a sustainable knowledge-based economy.

Aldar Academies, part of Aldar Education’s schools’ network, one of the largest private education providers in Abu Dhabi. It provides inspiring learning environments, combining the very best academic, arts, and sporting facilities with the highest standards of teaching. From a single school with 250 students in 2007, Aldar Academies now operates seven academies in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain with 9,500 students.

For more information on Aldar Education, please visit www.aldareducation.com