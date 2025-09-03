Cairo – Basata Holding for Financial Payments S.A.E., the leading e-payment services company in Egypt, announced plans to invest approximately USD 7 million in 2026 as part of its strategy to strengthen its market position. The company revealed that it is currently evaluating potential acquisition opportunities within its regional expansion plans, with final decisions expected before the end of this year.

As part of its strategy to diversify services and enhance value creation, Karim Shehata, CEO of Basata Holding, confirmed that the company is preparing to launch new investment services. He explained that these services, to be offered through investment funds in collaboration with sister and subsidiary companies, have reached the final stages of regulatory approvals. The full launch is expected before the end of the current fiscal year, marking a significant step that underscores Basata’s commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions that go beyond payments and support clients’ overall growth.

Basata currently serves more than 120,000 merchants daily and aims to increase this figure to 150,000 merchants by the end of the year, reflecting its confidence in expanding its customer base and strengthening its role as a key player in Egypt’s digital payments sector.

Shehata also announced the company’s expansion plans into new Gulf markets. Through its stake in Madfoatcom, the Jordanian payments company, Basata plans to enter the Saudi market before year-end. Madfoatcom is also expected to begin operations in Morocco and in Kurdistan by the end of this year, further positioning Basata as a strong regional force and unlocking new opportunities for sustainable growth in the payments industry.

It is worth noting that Basata is pursuing its ambitious objectives through a diverse suite of integrated financial solutions. These include digital payments, electronic transactions via Basata’s POS machines, and the Basata Payment Card, which offers customers enhanced flexibility in daily transactions. In addition, through its sister entities, the company provides merchant financing and lending services—demonstrating a holistic approach to supporting the trade ecosystem.

Basata has achieved robust growth of 40% in Total Payment Value (TPV) over the past three years, a testament to the success of its strategy and its leadership in the fintech sector.