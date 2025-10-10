Dubai, UAE – With smartphones, laptops, and tablets now integral to everyday life, Barraquer UAE is raising awareness of the growing issue of digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome. Affecting millions worldwide, this modern condition is increasingly common in the UAE, where long workdays, intensive technology use, and air-conditioned environments place extra pressure on the eyes.

Digital eye strain arises when hours of uninterrupted screen time reduce natural blinking, expose the eyes to blue light and glare, or involve poor posture and improper viewing distances. Symptoms range from tired or dry eyes to blurred vision, headaches, and even sleep disruption. For many, this discomfort undermines productivity, concentration, and quality of life.

Children are particularly vulnerable, as their eyes are still developing and not designed for prolonged near focus. Hours spent on tablets or online learning platforms can quickly result in complaints of eye fatigue, rubbing, or difficulty concentrating. Yet professionals and older adults are not immune. Eye strain in adults may creep in gradually, often misattributed to general fatigue, reducing workplace performance. Even retirees using devices for shopping or communication are affected.

Beyond physical discomfort, digital eye strain carries an emotional toll. For children, learning becomes more frustrating. For working adults, long days at a computer sap energy and confidence. For families, it contributes to stress that spills into daily life.

While simple strategies such as following the 20-20-20 rule (taking a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away every 20 minutes), improving screen setups, and controlling glare can ease symptoms, professional care is often essential.

At Barraquer UAE, specialists use advanced diagnostic tools to assess digital eye strain and offer personalized solutions. These range from prescription computer glasses and blue-light filtering lenses to medical treatments for dry eyes. By focusing equally on prevention and treatment, Barraquer helps patients build healthier screen habits while protecting long-term vision.

Digital eye strain may be a modern epidemic, but it is manageable and with expert guidance, discomfort does not have to be inevitable. Barraquer UAE is committed to helping patients of all ages achieve clear, comfortable vision, ensuring that technology enhances rather than diminishes daily life.

About Barraquer Eye Hospital:

