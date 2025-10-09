Jeddah, KSA – barn’s, one of Saudi Arabia’s most recognized homegrown brands, is entering a new phase of regional expansion with a landmark franchise deal that will introduce the brand to Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The agreement, signed with Al Daud Group, As a step in its regional expansion journey , extending its reach across the GCC’s rapidly growing coffee market.

The multi-location rollout will bring barn’s’ full-service cafés, drive-thru branches, and signature blends to key urban centres in both countries. Known for its quality-driven coffee, efficient service, and strong community connection, barn’s aims to offer a differentiated experience in markets where international brands already have a strong presence

“barn’s entry into Oman and the United Arab Emirates represents a strategic milestone in our regional expansion journey. We do not simply serve coffee; we bring a complete Saudi experience. This step reflects our commitment to strengthening barn’s position as a leading Saudi brand across the Gulf, while expanding toward broader horizons in the future,” said Eng. Mohammed Al Zain, CEO of barn’s.

“We’re beyond excited to bring barn’s to Oman and the UAE and share a Saudi success story with new communities,” said Rashid Daud, Franchisee for Oman and the UAE. “These are countries with a strong, growing coffee culture and barn’s brings a unique blend of authenticity and innovation that resonates with modern tastes while staying true to its roots.”

Founded in 1992, barn’s has grown to over 870 locations across Saudi Arabia, making it one of the country’s largest and most accessible coffee brands. Its formats range from drive-thrus to premium seated cafés, all supported by a consistent brand promise rooted in value, hospitality, and evolving consumer expectations.

The entry into Oman and the UAE aligns with barn’s’ long-term strategy to become a regionally recognized coffee leader, one that reflects Saudi entrepreneurship while adapting to diverse tastes across the Gulf.

About barn’s:

With a commitment to quality, innovation, and authentic Saudi hospitality, barn’s continues to expand its footprint locally and internationally, offering a wide range of premium coffee, beverages, and freshly baked goods. Today, barn’s stands as one of the most beloved and trusted coffee brands in the region, proudly representing Saudi excellence in the global coffee industry.