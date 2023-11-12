Manama – Kingdom of Bahrain: In an exceptional redefinition of sustainable modern living embraced by nature, the southeastern coast of the Kingdom of Bahrain is on the cusp of establishing an integrated civil icon that brings together the bliss of luxurious living and environmental harmony.

The Ras Hayan Village project by Bareeq Al Retaj, one of the leading real estate development companies headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, embodies the Company’s innovative real estate approach with a natural development perspective.

The Company will showcase the main masterplan and its exceptional facilities during its participation at Cityscape Bahrain 2023, to be held on November 14-16, 2023, at Exhibition World Bahrain, under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The project is located on the east coast is surrounded by the mesmerising mangrove trees that serve as an enchanting haven for nature lovers and an ideal destination for families seeking tranquillity and enjoyment of a sustainable community living.

Ras Hayan Village has been crafted to enable Bahraini families to enjoy the alluring nature and experience a serene lifestyle that is almost forgotten amidst the hustle and bustle of the city life. Residents and visitors of Ras Hayan Village can enjoy a range of amenities and lifestyle choices provided by a selection of local cafes, waterfront markets, and supermarkets for groceries. In addition to these options, there is also a boutique hotel and international brands that will be available in the village.

Ras Hayan Village is uniquely attuned with its natural environment and the charming waterfront including the canal, marina and beach with turquoise waters along the coastline. In addition, a dedicated mangrove park will allow residents and visitors to enjoy unique sights of these amazing trees.

With a wide range of affordably priced housing units, there is a suitable option to match the lifestyle aspirations of every individual looking for tranquillity and modern living at the heart of nature’s beauty framed by calm waters and lush mangroves. Bareeq Al Retaj has designed units covering a wide spectrum of defined requirements that align with the desires of Bahraini families today. Interested citizens and investors can also purchase land plots to build their dream home or for the purpose of investing in this pioneering project.

Redefining sustainable real Estate development

Commenting on the project, Dr Maher Al Shaer, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bareeq Al Retaj, said: “We are delighted to share the masterplan of Ras Hayan Village with the visitors of Cityscape Bahrain 2023, as it represents a unique redefinition of the concept of sustainable real estate development in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It ingeniously combines the necessities of modern life with environmental preservation through its unique engineering design that connects the residential community with nature.”

Dr Al Saher added: “The project gives its residents the opportunity to enjoy tranquil living amidst stunning natural surroundings, while retaining a high level of amenities and comfort. Its integrated infrastructure and community facilities ensure seamless connectivity between its different areas. The diversity of housing units offered and residential settings available, be it on the waterfront or along the canal, caters to families looking for a distinctive lifestyle.”

About Bareeq Al Retaj:

Led by Dr Maher Al Shaer as MD, Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate Services W.L.L. was born in 2011 and has a diversified portfolio of projects in the Kingdom of Bahrain across several sectors, such as the housing, health, hospitality and retail sectors. Its principal objective is to develop state of the art real estate projects and pioneer for the progress of the Kingdom. Bareeq manages its own portfolio of projects as well as providing strategic advice through Development Managing projects across a spectrum of offerings ranging from hospitality, residential, retail, commercial projects, and master-planning activities.

