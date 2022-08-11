Located in the heart of Jakarta and designed by prestigious architect Bill Bensley, The Orient Jakarta, a Royal Hideaway Hotel infuses the local culture and heritage in the uniquely curated interiors.

Barceló Hotel Group opens its latest 5-star hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia - The Orient Jakarta, a Royal Hideaway Hotel. Located in Jakarta’s central business district, the stellar property is the Group’s first property in the country, and promises to bring a new standard of tourism to the capital. The establishment, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, is characterized by it state-of-the-art facilities and original interiors design by world-renowned architect, Bill Bensley, one of the key figures in contemporary luxury hotel designs in Asia.

Standing 32-stories tall, The Orient Jakarta, a Royal Hideaway Hotel houses 153 keys, divided into eight categories and spread across twelve floors, including Superior, Deluxe, Grand Deluxe Orient and Grand Orient rooms. The property also features lavish Orient, Presidential Junior and Presidential suites.

Guests and residents in Jakarta will be treated to serene panoramic views of the city with a delightful blend of the Javanese and Balinese traditional ambiance. The 5-star property also features unique gastronomic experiences at the hotel’s F&B outlet - the Caspar Restaurant and Lounge. Foodies can indulge in modern Spanish cuisines cooked in an open kitchen and a Whisky Bar serving cocktails from a private corner of Caspar, ensuing a prohibition-style aesthetic. The rooftop will be transformed into an urban beach club oasis comprising of a restaurant - Café California, two swimming pools, a jacuzzi, a dance floor, and an infinity pool bar with unrivalled views of the picturesque city.

The Orient Jakarta, a Royal Hideaway Hotel will have an expansive fitness space, which includes a yoga and meditation room, a wellness corner, saunas and a weights training area, among many other facilities. The hotel also features seven meeting rooms and lounges with VIP areas, along with an open terrace for events, as well as five floors of secured parking.

A journey through ancient Jakarta

Architect, landscaper and interior designer, Bill Bensley, is known for his work in the hotel sector – with notable projects in Southeast Asia; and for innovatively blending sustainability and eco- conservation with high-end luxury living. Winner of numerous awards, such as the Conde Nast Traveller Readers' #1 Hotel in the World and Architectural Digest's AD100, Bensley has designed over 200 hotels around the world, with his most recent project being The Orient Jakarta. The stunning hotel stands out for elegantly blending tradition styles with avant-garde designs, inspired by the hotel’s surroundings and the island’s ancient history, furnishings, ornaments and antiques exuding a spirit of legacy that reflects the richness of Indonesian culture.

Among its references to local art, the interiors incorporate numerous elements of craftsmanship each with cultural significance. The décor weaves together a narrative that invites guests to discover and experience the island of Java from within, being immersed in its culture. Bensley has intricately imbued the UNESCO cultural heritage of Jakarta into the interior design project, using sculptures, carvings and paintings made by local artisans.

Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts

Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts are located in exceptional locations, seeking the authenticity and attention to detail that characterizes the brand. Its portfolio is composed of unique establishments, linked to art and culture; its spirit combines the classic with the modern, reflecting the most extraordinary from each destination. The Orient Jakarta consolidates the brand's philosophy – hotels that offer extraordinary and unforgettable experiences, because every trip has a soul and creating special memories is an art.

Expansion in Asia, Middle East and north of Africa

The opening of this new project in Indonesia confirms Barceló Hotel Group's commitment to expansion in Asia. Barceló Hotel group currently manages a hotel in Sri Lanka, the Occidental Paradise Dambulla, a 4-star, 67-key establishment, located in the ancient city of Dambulla and famous for its natural beauty and unique cultural heritage. In May 2023, Barceló Hotel Group plans to open a second hotel in Sri Lanka, the Occidental Eden Beruwala, following a complete refurbishment of its facilities.

Expansion in Sri Lanka is the result of an agreement, signed in 2019, between Barceló Hotel Group and Browns Investments, a subsidiary of LOLC Group and one of Sri Lanka's most important business conglomerates. This agreement also entails expansion into the Maldives, with plans to oversee construction and manage two new hotels in the tourist destination. The two new properties will comprise a 5-star resort on the island of Bodufinolu and a hotel in Malé, scheduled to open across December 2022 and Q1 2023 respectively. In the future, Barceló Hotel Group hopes to manage the development of a complex of three 5-star hotels in North Male Atoll, in the Maldives.

Barceló Hotel Group recently announced the opening of Barceló Tanger, fully refurbished 5-star hotel in the seafront of Tangier, in Morocco. In July 2021, the Spanish hotel chain was appointed by Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism and development, to manage and operate Barceló Mussanah Resort in Mussanah, Oman. With these new openings, Barceló Hotel Group is the leading Spanish hotel chain in the MENA region, currently operating 20 hotels in five countries including Morocco, Tunisia, UAE, Egypt and Oman.

-Ends-

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and among the top 30 largest in the world by number of rooms. The group has been recognized as the 'Best management company in the world' in the latest edition of the World Travel Awards, considered the Oscars of tourism. It currently has more than 270 urban and holiday hotels of 4 and 5 stars, totaling more than 60,000 rooms, distributed in 24 countries, and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of the Crestline Hotels & Resorts group, an independent hotel company with 130 establishments in the US. For more information: www.barcelo.com

