The hotel opens its doors in Manama with 195 premium rooms and suites bringing Spanish hospitality excellence to Bahrain’s capital

Featuring four dining venues, a state-of-the-art wellness facility, a business centre, and a kids club, Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain offers an unparalleled experience to both business and leisure travellers

GCC - Barceló Hotel Group announces today the expansion of its presence in the Middle East with the opening of Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain, adding 195 keys to its robust portfolio. This marks the group’s debut property in Bahrain, with the contemporary hotel located in the bustling heart of the capital, the historical district of Seef. This new addition is ideally suited for both business and leisure travellers seeking a sophisticated stay in one of Manama’s most prominent neighbourhoods.



The new Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain rises in a 20-story building topped by a rooftop with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and an exciting culinary offering. The property boasts 195 spacious and modern designed rooms equipped to guarantee maximum comfort. The hotel also features interconnected rooms, ideal for families and groups travelling together. Each accommodation offers amazing views of the city centre and is meticulously furnished, making it an ideal destination for an urban getaway with family, or a vacation with friends.

At Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain, guests can unwind at the hotel’s state-of-the-art spa, take a refreshing dip in the rooftop pool, or maintain their fitness routine at the fully equipped gym. The wellness area offers a range of rejuvenating treatments, while the kids club provides a fun environment where parents can drop their children to enjoy engaging activities. In addition, the club lounge offers a private space for relaxation and refreshments for guests throughout the day. The hotel also features two extensive meeting and business centres, making it an ideal choice for business conferences and social gatherings.

Moreover, the property features four exceptional dining venues that blend traditional Middle Eastern flavours with modern international cuisine. The A la Carte restaurant, located on the ground floor, offers a menu rooted in Middle Eastern and Asian cuisine. The hotel’s all-day dining, ADD, with its stunning views of the Seef district, specialises in breakfast, lunch, and dinner, featuring a diverse menu to cater to all tastes. Meanwhile, Sports Bar, situated on the rooftop beside the pool, is the perfect spot to enjoy delectable beverages while watching sports tournaments on a big screen. Its terrace provides breathtaking views of Manama, making it a favourite spot for guests. The Lobby Coffee Lounge offers a modern space within the entrance where guests can enjoy customised cold and hot beverages along with a selection of snacks.

José Canals, Managing Director for Middle East, Asia, Mediterranean and North Africa at Barceló Hotel Group says, “We are delighted to inaugurate Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain, our first establishment in Bahrain, marking a significant milestone for Barceló Hotel Group in the Middle East. This opening is not just about expanding our footprint; it represents our commitment to delivering exceptional Spanish hospitality while offering a unique experience in one of the region's most dynamic cities.”

The hotel’s prime location not only provides easy access to top destinations such as the vibrant Seef area but also serves as a gateway to explore Bahrain’s vibrant culture and heritage. Guests can visit historical treasures like the Bahrain Fort, a 16th-century fortress, and the Al Fateh Grand Mosque. Additionally, the hotel is close to major shopping attractions such as City Centre Bahrain, the country’s largest mall, and The Avenues Mall situated along Bahrain’s Bay.

José Manuel Galafate, General Manager of Barceló Hotel & Residences, Bahrain, comments on the opening, “We are incredibly excited to open our doors in Bahrain. Our team has ensured that every detail at the hotel meets the Barceló Hotel Group standards as we provide our guests with exceptional service and memorable experiences. We look forward to becoming a distinguished addition to Manama and contributing to the vibrant hospitality scene here.”

With a portfolio of over 300 hotels in 30 countries, Barceló Hotel Group continues to expand strategically into key markets in the GCC alongside investments in North Africa. The group positions itself as the leading Spanish hotel chain in the MENA region, where it currently operates more than 20 hotels in 5 countries. This expansion highlights the group's commitment to excellence in the region's thriving hospitality sector and reinforces its enduring impact on the global hospitality landscape.

About Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest hotel chain in Spain and is among the top 30 largest in the world in number of rooms. The group currently has more than 300 4- and 5-star urban and holiday hotels, totalling more than 65,000 rooms across 30 countries and marketed under four brands: Royal Hideaway Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Barceló Hotels & Resorts, Occidental Hotels & Resorts and Allegro Hotels. It is also part of the Crestline Hotels & Resorts group, an independent hotel company with 130 establishments. For more information please visit http://www.barcelo.com/.

Press contact:

Shanna Uy, Q Communications

E: shanna.u@qcomms.ae