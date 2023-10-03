Manama, Bahrain: His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, Chairman of Bapco Energies, attended ADIPEC 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE. His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affair and representatives from Bapco Energies Group.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, ADIPEC 2023 successfully convened global energy leaders, uniting them to confront the pressing challenges facing the global economy amid the current energy crisis.

Themed “Decarbonize. Faster. Together,” ADIPEC 2023 issued a rallying call to action to all stakeholders involved in the energy transition to demonstrate tangible commitment to climate action.

His Highness's participation underscores Bahrain's stance within the energy trilemma and highlights the vital significance of upholding the Kingdom’s COP26 pledge. This commitment encompasses achieving Net-Zero emissions by 2060, reducing emissions by 30 percent, and doubling investments in renewable energy by 2035.

Bahrain's participation in ADIPEC 2023 reiterates its commitment to leading the global energy transition and confronting the challenges posed by the current energy landscape. With a forward-looking strategy and strong commitment to climate action, Bahrain stands poised to play a proactive role in shaping the future of energy.