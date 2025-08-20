As part of its commitment to providing innovative solutions in the field of real estate financing, Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with E-systematic for Technology and Project Management, the owner of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform, which is the first official platform specialized in the Egyptian real estate sector.

The cooperation aims to facilitate customer access to mortgage financing services through the platform, where interested clients will be able to calculate an estimated mortgage value and communicate directly with the bank via the platform.

This collaboration comes within the framework of the bank’s efforts to support the national economy and achieve Egypt’s Vision 2030 by making mortgage services more accessible and adopting innovative digital solutions. Customers seeking to purchase real estate units will be able to benefit from exclusive financing offers and advantages tailored to their needs.

The cooperation also supports the government’s strategy to promote Egyptian real estate regionally and internationally, especially among Egyptians working abroad, while also enhancing foreign investment in the sector by leveraging the state’s official reliance on the platform to organize the real estate market.

Ms. Hend Fahmy, Head of Financial Inclusion and Mortgage Financing at Banque Misr, stated that this collaboration comes within the bank’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector and making access to innovative financing solutions easier. She added that this step will enhance customer experience and make mortgage financing more accessible, thus supporting financial inclusion in the Egyptian market.

She also pointed out that by the end of July 2025, the bank’s mortgage financing portfolio had reached around EGP 23 billion, benefiting more than 150,000 clients, thanks to the bank’s comprehensive financing programs designed to meet the needs of different social segments.

Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Ahmed Elbatrawy, Founder and Chairman of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform, said:

"The cooperation with Banque Misr represents a qualitative leap in the real estate market, as we connect for the first time between real estate supply and demand data and direct mortgage financing services. This step not only strengthens citizens’ trust in the platform but also opens wider horizons for developers and investors, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading real estate market in the region."

Mr. Essam Bahgat, CEO of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform, expressed his pride in this strategic cooperation with Banque Misr, describing it as a pivotal step toward integrating mortgage financing services within the digital property search experience. He noted that this partnership will simplify the ownership journey for citizens and investors and support digital transformation goals in the Egyptian real estate market.

Banque Misr attaches great importance to the real estate sector, offering various financing programs to meet customer needs, with the goal of enhancing service quality and contributing to Egypt’s sustainable development and prosperity.

The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform is the first integrated real estate data platform officially recognized as a reference for the Egyptian real estate market. This unique status, both locally and globally, makes its cooperation with Banque Misr a pioneering model of integration between the financial and real estate sectors. The partnership enhances transparency and enables citizens and investors to access innovative financing solutions aligned with the best international standards.