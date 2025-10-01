Cairo – As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the digital payments ecosystem, Banque du Caire announced the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement with Taly, the leading digital payments enabler in Egypt, building on a successful collaboration that began two years ago.

The partnership between Banque du Caire and Taly initially focused on the acquiring services for the Bank’s customers, achieving significant success over the past two years. Continuing this fruitful cooperation, the two parties have now signed a new agreement in the field of credit card processing, under which Taly will be responsible for managing the Bank’s credit card processing and operations. This step is expected to positively impact the Bank’s upcoming services, in addition to fully enhancing its existing offerings.

This agreement represents a pivotal milestone in Banque du Caire’s journey of exceptional achievements in the cards and acquiring business. It will enable the Bank to provide more secure, seamless, and innovative payment solutions to its customers, in line with its strategy and commitment to adopting the latest technologies that support Egypt’s digital payments ecosystem. The agreement also reflects the Bank’s dedication to meeting the growing needs of the Egyptian market.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Tharwat, Head of Retail Banking at Banque du Caire, stated:

"This agreement reaffirms our strategic vision and leadership in the fields of digital payments, cards, and acquiring services. Banque du Caire’s credit card portfolio is among the largest in the Egyptian banking Sector, having witnessed remarkable growth and outstanding achievements over the past years. This partnership marks a key milestone in the Bank’s success in the credit card sector and represents a strategic step towards continuing to deliver innovative products, while offering a wider range of payment options through Taly. This follows the positive results of our earlier partnership in acquiring services, during which the Bank recorded steady and positive growth, enabling us to deliver integrated acceptance solutions to our customers. Investing in strategic partnerships with local technology providers is a fundamental pillar for enhancing financial inclusion and supporting the Egyptian economy by offering secure, scalable, and Customer-centric payment solutions."

For his part, Mr. Tawfik Mahmoud, CEO and Managing Director of Taly, expressed his pleasure in partnering with Banque du Caire, stating: "We are proud to partner with Banque du Caire’s an institution of such stature and standing. This project leverages state-of-the-art payment processing technologies and robust digital infrastructure. It stands as a living example of the power of collaboration between financial institutions and local fintech companies, directly contributing to Egypt’s national goals for digital transformation and the development of electronic payments."

The new cooperation primarily aims to strengthen security and fraud prevention through advanced card processing technologies, expand the Bank’s digital services to meet customers’ evolving needs, and enhance the overall user experience by delivering secure, seamless, and innovative payment solutions. It also seeks to support the development of a modern financial ecosystem built on the latest global technologies.

This partnership reinforces Taly’s position as a promising Egyptian fintech company, reaffirming its commitment to delivering flexible and secure solutions. Together with Banque du Caire, Taly aims to create a transformative impact on Egypt’s digital payments landscape, driving innovation that benefits both the banking and fintech sectors, while expanding service offerings and meeting customer needs.

Taly was founded in 2021 with initial investments of EGP 650 million and quickly established itself as one of Egypt’s leading fintech companies. The company provides comprehensive and innovative digital payment solutions, including e-wallets, e-commerce solutions, and card processing services across all categories—debit, credit, and prepaid cards.