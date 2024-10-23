Dubai, UAE – MassiveMusic Dubai, a Songtradr company and the Middle East’s leading, award-winning music creative agency, has successfully delivered a new music and sound identity for Banque Saudi Fransi – now BSF – one of Saudi Arabia’s oldest, most trusted and prestigious banks.

The sonic identity is part of a complete rebrand for BSF, which is aiming to become the most modern, innovative and experience-focussed bank in the Middle East. MassiveMusic’s sonic signature blends BSF’s long, local heritage with the bank’s new approach towards innovation and digital transformation.

Pierre Carnet, Managing Director, MassiveMusic Dubai, said: “More and more businesses in KSA and the wider region see music as integral to their marketing strategy and key to enhancing the customer experience and increasing brand awareness. MassiveMusic Dubai is honoured to have been chosen as part of BSF’s brand overhaul, and proud to have devised, designed and delivered a bold, unique sonic signature that combines – and celebrates – BSF’s excellence and innovation while paying homage to its rich history and heritage.”

Applying an evolutionary approach, MassiveMusic retained familiar elements of BSF’s previous brand while adding a new, re-energised sense of purpose. As one piece of an intricate rebranding puzzle, it was essential for MassiveMusic to create a track that would complement and harmonise with BSF’s remodelled visuals and brand identity.

Pierre Carnet added: “Our team drew inspiration from the bank’s new visual identity: intricate, yet sleek Islamic geometric patterns that blend old and new. Traditional instruments like the oud, which evoke Saudi heritage, are complemented by modern electric musical production to convey BSF’s forward-thinking, digital approach to banking. The new sound signature also reflects its position as a premium bank with ultra-high net worth customers and exceptional standards.”

BSF is among MassiveMusic’s growing list of KSA clients, which also includes Saudi cruise operator AROYA. It is also the second bank in Saudi to partner with MassiveMusic: in 2023, the agency delivered sonic identity for Al Rajhi Bank – and won a silver award at the Transform Awards MEA for its work.

