Muscat, Oman: BankDhofar has been awarded the Best Customer Experience Award in Oman for 2025 by Global Business and Finance Magazine, highlighting its steadfast commitment to customer-centricity and its position as a pioneer of modern banking in the Sultanate.

Placing customers at the heart of its operations, the bank continues to introduce innovative solutions that enhance convenience, accessibility, and satisfaction. Among its recent initiatives is the launch of a Mobile Branch, designed to deliver banking services to remote villages and communities, as well as at major events. This milestone reflects BankDhofar’s drive to expand financial inclusion and bring services closer to underserved segments. At the same time, its feature-rich mobile banking app empowers customers to complete transactions anytime, anywhere—meeting the needs of both busy entrepreneurs and elderly clients who prefer banking from home.

Reaffirming its focus on service excellence, the bank has also introduced the “10-Minute Service Promise,” ensuring customers receive branch services within ten minutes of arrival. This initiative highlights BankDhofar’s dedication to efficiency and exceeding expectations.

The 2025 customer experience award builds on the bank’s remarkable track record. Last year, BankDhofar was honored with two major Customer Experience accolades: the “Corporate Voice of the Customer” award at the Corus Reinvent Awards Middle East and Africa 2024—where it competed with nearly 700 global institutions—and the Verint EMEA Inspire Awards 2024, where it earned the Silver Award for its innovative use of AI-powered customer engagement and voice-of-customer analytics. Both honors recognized the bank’s leadership in transforming customer insights into tangible improvements and leveraging technology to deliver world-class Experience to customers.

These achievements are aligned with BankDhofar’s refreshed brand identity and slogan, “From Your World, We Innovate.” This philosophy reflects the belief that innovation is rooted in understanding customer needs and aspirations, not abstract concepts. It drives the bank to design easy-to-use, meaningful products and services that make a positive difference across all customer segments—individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large institutions alike.

With a network of over 140 branches across Oman’s governorates, wilayats, and remote regions, BankDhofar remains closer than ever to its customers, combining reach with cutting-edge digital channels. By continuously listening, adapting, and innovating, the bank has set new benchmarks for exceptional customer experience in Oman’s banking landscape.