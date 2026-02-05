MUSCAT: As Oman advances its economic diversification agenda under Vision 2040, women entrepreneurs are emerging as an increasingly powerful force in driving innovation, job creation and sustainable growth. Supporting this momentum is a banking sector that is evolving beyond traditional finance playing a catalytic role in enabling women-led enterprises to start, scale and succeed. At the forefront of this shift is BankDhofar, which has positioned gender-inclusive growth as a strategic priority within its SME and wholesale banking proposition.

Women-owned businesses in Oman span a wide range of sectors, from retail, hospitality and professional services to technology, logistics and manufacturing. Yet access to tailored finance, advisory support and digital tools remains critical to unlocking their full potential. BankDhofar addresses these needs through a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to meet women entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey.

Central to this approach is the Bank’s SME financing portfolio, which includes working capital facilities, term loans, trade finance solutions and cash-flow-linked products that help women-led businesses manage growth cycles and expand into new markets. These offerings are complemented and faster credit decisioning, reducing administrative barriers that often discourage early-stage entrepreneurs.

Beyond financing, BankDhofar provides women entrepreneurs with access to advanced digital banking platforms that enable seamless payments, collections and cash-management services. Through secure online and mobile channels, business owners can monitor liquidity in real time, automate transactions and integrate banking services directly into their operations—allowing them to focus on growth rather than paperwork.

Capacity-building is another pillar of the Bank’s gender-inclusive strategy. These initiatives foster peer learning, strengthen financial literacy and support the transition from informal or micro-scale operations to sustainable, growth-oriented enterprises.

Women-led businesses are also benefiting from BankDhofar’s support for innovation and digitalisation. By enabling access to e-commerce payment gateways, POS solutions and API-enabled services, the Bank helps entrepreneurs adopt modern business models and reach customers beyond traditional boundaries. This is particularly impactful for women-owned SMEs seeking to scale efficiently while balancing operational and personal responsibilities.

Importantly, BankDhofar’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs aligns closely with national objectives around economic inclusion, private-sector development and human capital advancement. By supporting women-led enterprises, the Bank contributes to broader socio-economic outcomes—higher workforce participation, diversified income streams and more resilient communities.

As Oman’s entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, BankDhofar is reaffirming its role as a trusted partner for women in business. Through inclusive finance, digital enablement and ecosystem collaboration, the Bank is helping transform ambition into achievement ensuring that women entrepreneurs play a central role in shaping Oman’s future economy.