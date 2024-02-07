Muscat: Reiterating its efforts that aim at developing the SME sector in the Sultanate of Oman, BankDhofar supported Bindera Village – season 8 as the gold sponsor. The event was held during 31 January – 4 February 2024 at the Oman Automobile Association - Muscat. The 5-day event brought together entrepreneurs from Oman and the GCC countries.

Commenting on BankDhofar’s sponsorship and support of the SMEs across Oman, Mr. Said Juma Al Busaidi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at BankDhofar noted: "The SME sector is a vital contributor to the growth and diversification of the national economy. We have always been committed to supporting entrepreneurs, encouraging creativity and innovation, and participating in initiatives that accelerate the development of the sector and our participation in supporting the Bindera Village is an example of this.”

BankDhofar’s sponsorship of this event comes in line with its comprehensive vision to contribute to the overall development of the country through supporting small and medium-sized businesses and providing a healthy environment for them to grow, network and exchange expertise.

BankDhofar is committed to boost the growth of SME businesses across the Sultanate of Oman. Aspiring to be the bank of choice for SME customers, catering to their financial needs and banking requirements, BankDhofar also works constantly to understand the market trends and it offers professional advisory to enable SME to manage their financial requirements. The bank invests in building an adequate infrastructure to support SMEs nationwide with a specialized team whose core responsibility is to provide financial and advisory services to SME customers.

