MUSCAT: In a major step toward supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 goals of sustainable urban development and accessible home ownership, BankDhofar has announced strategic agreements with the developers of three integrated residential neighborhoods to provide housing finance solutions.

These agreements were signed during the ‘Home and Building Expo’, co-located with Urban October, held at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) recently. The pacts enable prospective homeowners to secure financing for properties still under construction in three of Oman’s most promising integrated housing communities: Hay Al Shuroq by Al Dhahab Real Estate; Hay Al Sumo by Al Dahham Real Estate; and Hay Al Ahd by Al Madina Real Estate.

All three projects are being developed in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) as part of the Sultanate’s integrated neighborhood initiative, designed to deliver modern, fully serviced residential communities that meet the needs of Omani families while advancing national housing and sustainability objectives.

Through these partnerships, BankDhofar will offer attractive and flexible housing finance options to qualified buyers, including competitive rates, tailored repayment plans, and phased disbursements aligned with project construction milestones. The initiative marks a significant expansion of the bank’s home finance portfolio and reflects its commitment to empowering citizens to own quality homes in thriving, well-planned communities.

Hay Al Sumo, developed by Al Dahham Real Estate in collaboration with MoHUP, is located in Seih Al-Nama, North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. Spanning 275,000 sqm, the project comprises 181 residential units and three commercial plots.

Hay Al Shuroq, by Al Dhahab Real Estate, covers 324,000 sqm, including 40,000 sqm of landscaped areas. The project features 558 residential units, comprising villas and apartments, along with a commercial centre, cultural hub, mosque, fuel station, and well-connected internal roads.

In Al Amerat, Al Madina Real Estate’s Hay Al Ahd project—developed under the Surouh initiative—introduces the first fully serviced residential community in the area. Spanning 450,000 sqm with a total investment of RO 50 million, the neighborhood offers 1,065 residential units across standalone, semi-attached, and townhouse villas, as well as apartments designed for modern Omani family lifestyles.

The partnerships are closely aligned with BankDhofar’s comprehensive housing finance strategy, which encompasses Murabaha-based Islamic home finance and conventional mortgage products designed for both citizens and expatriates. The bank also offers ready property, land purchase, and construction finance, now complemented by off-plan financing for new integrated projects. By expanding its offerings, BankDhofar reinforces its role as a key enabler of Oman’s Vision 2040 housing goals, supporting affordable home ownership and public–private housing partnerships.

By providing financing for off-plan integrated communities, BankDhofar is actively supporting MoHUP’s Integrated Neighborhood Initiative (Sorouh), contributing to national urban planning and diversification objectives, and helping citizens access modern, serviced communities without large upfront costs.

These collaborations reflect BankDhofar’s commitment to empowering Omanis through innovative, accessible, and sustainable housing finance solutions, ensuring more families can own homes in vibrant, inclusive communities built for the future.