MUSCAT: BankDhofar, the Second largest bank in the Sultanate by branch network, is making a strong mark at COMEX 2025, Oman’s leading technology and innovation exhibition. The Bank’s presence at the event—taking place from 8–11 September 2025 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC)—spotlights its pioneering role in digital transformation, customer-centric innovation, and financial inclusion, all in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

Visitors to BankDhofar’s stand are experiencing firsthand the latest in digital banking solutions, fintech innovations, and financial literacy initiatives designed to make banking simpler, smarter, and more accessible.

Over the past decade, BankDhofar has firmly established itself as a digital trailblazer, consistently setting new benchmarks in Oman’s financial landscape. In March 2024, it introduced Dhofar Pay, a cutting-edge mobile payment solution that transformed Android smartphones into tokenized, contactless payment devices—among the first offerings of its kind in the Sultanate. Shortly after, the Bank became the first in Oman to integrate Samsung Pay, while preparations are underway to support Apple Pay and push provisioning to Samsung Wallet.

The Bank has also redefined recurring payments with EasyMandate and EasyDebit, platforms that eliminate paperwork while enabling seamless settlement of rent, tuition fees, utilities, and other regular expenses. Its Intilaqa Digital Onboarding App was relaunched with advanced features including video-based remote KYC, integration with the Mala’a credit bureau, and doorstep card delivery, making it one of the most streamlined onboarding journeys in the region.

In 2025, the Bank extended its digital reach to the SME sector through a purpose-built digital banking platform that enables self-registration, secure wage payments, bulk salary uploads, utility billing, international transfers, and tailored card services. This initiative reflects BankDhofar’s ongoing mission to empower Omani entrepreneurs and small businesses with frictionless banking experiences.

BankDhofar’s participation in COMEX 2025 serves as a platform to highlight how the Bank is shaping the future of banking in Oman. Its strategy goes beyond convenience, focusing on purposeful innovation that drives financial inclusion, empowers SMEs, and enhances the financial wellbeing of customers. In doing so, the Bank directly contributes to the goals of Oman Vision 2040 while delivering world-class banking experiences.

At the heart of these achievements lies a customer-first philosophy. The Bank’s unique “10-Minute Service Guarantee” ensures that customers visiting any branch are served promptly, demonstrating a strong commitment to efficiency, convenience, and respect for people’s time. With more than 140 branches nationwide and a growing network of ATMs and CDMs, BankDhofar continues to reinforce accessibility while advancing financial inclusion across urban, rural, and remote communities.