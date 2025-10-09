MUSCAT: BankDhofar is proud to announce its participation in Urban October 2025, a landmark national event co-located with the Home & Building Expo, taking place from 6–9 October 2025 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC).

Organized under the patronage of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Urban October is a flagship initiative that celebrates sustainable, people-centered urban development. The platform brings together government entities, investors, developers, and financial partners to accelerate Oman’s progress toward sustainable cities in line with Oman Vision 2040.

At this year’s event, BankDhofar will be present to welcome visitors at it’s booth to explore the Bank’s comprehensive range of home finance products, while experienced relationship managers will be on hand to guide guests through tailored financing options designed to turn their housing aspirations into reality.

BankDhofar’s participation reaffirms its position as a key financial partner in supporting the housing and urban development sector in the Sultanate of Oman, by offering flexible and tailored financing solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and investor.

BankDhofar’s Home Finance products are distinguished by competitive interest rates starting from 4.75 per cent, fast processing times with minimal documentation, flexible tenures of up to 25 years, and financing amounts of up to OMR 350,000 or 90 per cent of the property’s value. The Bank also extends the option of joint applications. Whether purchasing a home or land, constructing a new property, renovating, or transferring an existing mortgage, BankDhofar offers customizable loan solutions designed for convenience, flexibility, and affordability. Complimenting these offerings is the Bank’s Personal Loan product and wide range of credit card products, underscoring its holistic approach to financial empowerment.

A key innovation enhancing BankDhofar’s housing finance journey is its integration with the ISKAN digital platform, developed in collaboration with the Oman Housing Bank and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning. Through ISKAN, customers can seamlessly register, verify eligibility, and track their applications for government-subsidized housing loans, ensuring greater transparency, speed, and convenience.

BankDhofar team awaits its customers and visitors at the "October 2025" event at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre to discover how the dream of the perfect home can become a reality through BankDhofar's home financing solutions.

As Oman’s the Second largest bank by branch network, BankDhofar continues to play a transformative role in expanding access to affordable housing finance. Its participation in Urban October 2025 reaffirms its commitment to empowering citizens, fostering public-private collaboration, and contributing to the Sultanate’s vision of sustainable, inclusive, and future-ready urban living.