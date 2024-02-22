Muscat: BankDhofar, the leading bank in Oman, has partnered with The Entertainer, the lifestyle savings app, to offer exclusive offers to its customers. Accessed through BankDhofar’s Entertainer mobile app, Al Riadah (credit & debit cards) and Al Rifaa credit cardholders can enjoy several instant discounts, from personalised deals to thousands of exclusive 2 for 1 offers throughout Oman and GCC.

This collaboration reflects BankDhofar's commitment to providing its customers with unparalleled value and enriching their lives through unique experiences. Through the BankDhofar Entertainer app, the cardholders will unlock a world of savings on everyday activities, from enjoying delicious meals at top restaurants to thrilling adventures and relaxing spa treatments.

Mr. Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM - Cards & Bancassurance of BankDhofar said: “We are glad to partner with the The Entertainer and bring their comprehensive platform of benefits to our valued customers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to exceeding customer expectations and providing our Al Riadah and Al Rifaa customers with rewarding experiences beyond traditional banking services.”

Mr. Vaibhav Goel, Chief Revenue Officer (B2B) of The Entertainer added, “We are extremely excited to collaborate with BankDhofar. It reflects a shared understanding that fantastic value can be unlocked when creating a unique app with BankDhofar. The Entertainer brings all benefits and exciting offers forming a seamless and intuitive customer banking experience.”

To activate the BankDhofar Entertainer App benefits, BankDhofar customers simply need to download the BankDhofar’s Entertainer app and register using their BankDhofar’s Al Riadah (credit & debit cards) and Al Rifaa credit cards details. They will then have instant access to a multitude of exciting offers, making every day an opportunity to save and discover something new.

BankDhofar’s Entertainer Mobile App includes various offers, including food and beverage, attraction and leisure, beauty and fitness, fashion and retail and everyday services in Oman and GCC. It’s one of many features that continue to make its customers’ lives easier and more rewarding. The Entertainer offers are available for Al Riadah and Al Rifaa card-holders on the BankDhofar’s Entertainer Mobile App.

More information is available on (www.bankdhofar.com). Customers can also learn more about the bank’s exclusive products and services via social media channels: Facebook (www.facebook.com/BankDhofar), X (@BankDhofar), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/BankDhofar). For further information contact the call center 24/7 at 24791111 for inquiries.