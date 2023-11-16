Muscat: BankDhofar is pleased to announce its partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to enhance the customer experience through convenient payment solutions. The collaboration aims to provide state-of-the-art Point of Sale (POS) devices at the VIP Hall in Muscat, allowing guests to make secure and hassle-free payments.

The agreement, signed by Mr. Faisal Hamed Al Wahaibi, Chief Government Banking & Investment Banking Officer at BankDhofar, and Mr. Nasser Khamis Al Siyabi, Director General of Administrative and Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, signifies a significant step towards seamless payment experiences for esteemed guests visiting the Ministry's VIP lounges.

BankDhofar's POS payment solution ensures that customers can conveniently settle fees and outstanding amounts using any debit or credit card. In addition to providing the necessary technical support and training to relevant employees in the VIP hall. In June 2022, the bank has also introduced the first of its kind android-enabled Mobile POS solutions in the Sultanate. This low-cost, maintenance-free payment terminal allows merchants to accept payments quickly and conveniently through their NFC-enabled Android devices.

Faisal Hamed Al Wahaibi, Chief Government Banking & Investment Banking Officer at BankDhofar, commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to collaborate with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, as it reflects our commitment to providing innovative services and cutting-edge technology solutions. Through this cooperation, BankDhofar will play a crucial role in achieving Oman Vision 2040 through public-private partnerships."

BankDhofar's extensive network, consisting of more than 100 branches, including Maisarah and three corporate branches, along with over 300 ATMs, CDMs, FFMs, and MFKs, ensuring that customers have easy access to banking services nationwide.

This partnership between BankDhofar and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning is a testament to their shared goal of delivering exceptional customer experiences and promoting digital payments By embracing technological advancements and fostering collaborations, both organizations are driving Oman towards a more inclusive and digitally-driven future.