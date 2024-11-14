Muscat - Commercial banks are considered an important part of the insurance industry and play a vital role in providing individuals with comprehensive and integrated insurance solutions that meet both their personal and financial needs. BankDhofar acts as an intermediary between insurance companies and customers to facilitate the process of obtaining appropriate insurance which in turn contributes to providing convenience and ease to customers by allowing them to manage their bank accounts and insurance services under one roof.

BankDhofar, in partnership with Dhofar Insurance, offers various insurance coverage plans, such as comprehensive and third party motor insurance at attractive premiums, as well as health insurance cover for family members and domestic workers. The health insurance plans are customized based on the requirements.

BankDhofar's home insurance plan provides protection of the building; its contents and appliances against potential loss or damage resulting from fire, explosion, civil unrest and natural disasters such as storms, hurricanes, floods, landslides and earthquakes.

BankDhofars travel insurance is an essential part of trip planning, offering several key benefits like delayed departure, loss of luggage and passport etc that can provide peace of mind during your travels.

Mr. Bilal Faiz Al Raiisi, AGM Cards and Bancassurance at BankDhofar, said: “The insurance sector in the Sultanate of Oman plays an important role in the economy and is one of the fastest growing sectors as it contributed 1.23% to the GDP indicating that individuals of all segments are interested in insuring their property and life, while Oman is experiencing economic stability and good recovery with an improved credit rating as well as attracting foreign investment.”

"BankDhofar's role in facilitating the acquisition of insurance solutions or services is not limited to individuals, but also to companies, as it protects the company's property, investments, assets from potential losses such as fraud, theft, natural disasters, etc., thus enhancing its stability and ensuring its continuity in providing financial services." he added.

Mr. Omar Ahmed Al Shaikh, Deputy CEO of Dhofar Insurance Company said, “We value our relationship with BankDhofar and are partnering with them to bring the benefits of innovative insurance products to BankDhofar's customers.”

To obtain insurance services, you can visit any of branches spread across the Sultanate of Oman.