Muscat - BankDhofar, one of the leading financial institutions in the Sultanate of Oman, has opened a new branch in Muscat Governorate in Al Maabela 8 to provide its services to all segments of society. The opening ceremony was under the patronage of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Aziz Al Azizi, Executive Director of TRASOM handling Services at Oman Airports.

Al Maabela area in the Wilayat of Seeb is considered one of the residential neighborhoods close to many vital areas specifically Al Rusayl Industrial Area. It also includes many shops, restaurants, schools and other services. Therefore, this branch comes to serve customers from entrepreneurs, investors, teachers, Al Rifaa and Al Riadah customers, etc...

The number of branches of BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic reaches 130 branches spread across the Sultanate of Oman. Therefore, BankDhofar is the second largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman in terms of number of branches.

Ghada bint Mohammed Al Raiisi, Head of Capital Branches at BankDhofar, explained that the bank aims to strengthen its relationship with its customers by bringing banking services closer to them. The bank has expanded its branch network by opening branches in cities, wilayats and governorates across the Sultanate of Oman. We are also opening branches in universities and other prominent locations to ensure the application of the financial inclusion and work towards achieving the Oman Vision 2040.

BankDhofar offers a wide range of banking solutions for all segments of society, including women, youth, children, minors, Al Riadah priority banking and private banking services for wealthy individuals and their families, managing them in a safe, wise and confidential manner. These branches are also equipped with highly qualified staff and the bank promises to serve the customer within ten minutes of taking the Que system token.

BankDhofar is also committed to supporting the growth and expansion of SMEs by providing specialized financial solutions led by a specialized team to enable these business and enable them to succeed and innovate. This is based on their vital role in supporting economic development and creating employment opportunities for Omanis in line with national initiatives and Oman Vision 2040.

The bank is also constantly seeking to use the latest technology in its operations to provide convenient banking services to its customers. It recently launched the "Dhofar Pay", "Samsung Pay" and "Apple Pay" services, which are innovative services based on the swipe of a the mobile phone at POS terminals.

It is worth noting that the number of ATMs and CDMs operated by BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic has reached more than 360 machines spread across all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, operating 24/7.