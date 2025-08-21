MUSCAT: BankDhofar, the second largest bank in the Sultanate by branch network size, has firmly established itself as a digital pioneer in Oman’s banking landscape, aligning its innovations with the nation’s Vision 2040 and setting new industry benchmarks.

In March 2024, the bank launched Dhofar Pay, a cutting-edge mobile payment solution that allows customers to convert their NFC-enabled Android smartphones into tokenized, contactless payment devices—the first offerings of its kind in the Sultanate. This move was quickly followed by the bank becoming the first in Oman to integrate Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and push provisioning to Samsung Wallet on the horizon.

BankDhofar has also redefined recurring payments through the introduction of EasyMandate and EasyDebit, which enable paperless authorization of payments for rent, utilities, tuition fees, and more. These platforms significantly reduce manual errors while offering speed and convenience to both individual and corporate users.

A standout success in BankDhofar’s digital journey has been the relaunch of its Intilaqa Digital Onboarding App. The revamped platform now features remote Know Your Customer (KYC) verification via video call, integration with the Mala’a credit bureau, and doorstep card delivery. Customers can open accounts entirely online, making it one of the most seamless onboarding journeys available in the region.

Complementing this, the bank’s upgraded mobile banking app offers best-in-class security with API 33 compliance, SIM-based verification, and biometric authentication. Corporate clients have benefited from real-time settlements through a new Ministry of Finance interface and improved FX transparency. Meanwhile, the bank’s early leadership in the SoftPOS market and active collaboration with fintechs is reshaping Oman’s broader payment ecosystem.

At the core of BankDhofar’s digital success is a robust three-phase transformation executed in partnership with Infosys Finacle. The initiative modernized the bank’s core infrastructure, digital channels, and in-branch services, empowering agile innovation via over 1,100 RESTful APIs and the deployment of scalable, omnichannel solutions.

To future-proof its operations, BankDhofar partnered with Omantel to adopt a cloud-first infrastructure, leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and the National Cloud. This strategic collaboration ensures high-performance computing, robust cybersecurity, and AI-driven analytics to drive innovation at scale.

In 2025, BankDhofar extended its digital reach to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with the rollout of a purpose-built digital banking platform. This platform supports self-registration, secure wage payments, bulk salary uploads, utility billing, international transfers, and business-specific card services—creating a frictionless experience for Omani entrepreneurs and SMEs.

The bank’s digital leadership has not gone unnoticed. At the 2025 International Banking, Finance & Business Conference, BankDhofar shared insights on AI-powered analytics, machine learning, and next-gen financial services. Customer sentiment has also been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the bank’s app for its ease of use, premium feel, and real-time notifications.

By building a modern digital core, adopting a cloud-first strategy, pioneering tokenized payment systems, and developing tailored SME solutions, BankDhofar continues to set the pace for banking innovation in Oman. With a digital strategy that puts customer experience, security, and agility at the forefront, BankDhofar exemplifies what it means to be a future-ready financial institution.