Muscat: BankDhofar, one of Oman's leading banks, announces the Ladies Banking, a dedicated financial proposition designed exclusively to empower women.

The bank is offering a host of exceptional features and privileges, such as providing an elegant vertical debit card as a symbol of empowerment and distinction. It is specially crafted to cater to the preferences and needs of our female customers. This elegant card is not just a payment tool; it's a statement of empowerment.

BankDhofar is committed to supporting women in achieving their financial goals. To that end, the Ladies banking offers special rates on loans and deposits, ensuring that women can access financial resources on preferential terms, whether it's for personal or business needs.

Ms. Ghada Mohammed Al Raiisi, Head of Capital branches at BankDhofar stated, “We at BankDhofar believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. The Ladies Banking represents our commitment to providing women in the Sultanate of Oman with the financial tools and opportunities they deserve. We understand that women have unique financial needs, and we are here to address them."

The ladies banking customers will also gain access to exclusive offers on credit cards, including rewards, discounts at partner merchants, and exciting privileges that enhance their lifestyle. BankDhofar's experienced customer service advisors will be available to provide personalized guidance and financial planning assistance, ensuring that women can make informed decisions about their financial future. Also the ladies banking offers tailored savings solutions, allowing women to grow their wealth while taking into account their unique financial objectives. A personalized cheque book with enhanced security feature with the account holder name giving flexibility of payment convenience.

This aligns with BankDhofar's ongoing mission to serve as a trusted partner in the financial journeys of its female customers. The bank aims to empower women to take control of their finances, make informed choices and achieve their financial aspirations.

For more information, customers can log in to www.bankdhofar.com/ladies or simply walk in to more than 100 branches across the Sultanate of Oman to open the account.