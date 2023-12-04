The Campaign Aligns with Oman's Vision 2040

Muscat: BankDhofar, a leading financial institution in the country launched a social media campaign titled “Why Not?” aimed at nurturing the dreams and aspirations of Omani youth. This initiative aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040, highlighting the bank’s commitment towards the nation's long-term goals.

About Why Not Campaign

Through this initiative, BankDhofar reinstates its belief that today’s children are the foundation for a prosperous and innovative Oman by 2040. By encouraging children to envision their dreams and how they see the country in the future, the bank aims to instill a sense of pride and purpose from an early age.

Oman's Vision 2040 aims to build a nation where economic diversification, sustainable development, and social well-being of people are at the forefront of growth. BankDhofar's campaign echoes this vision by fostering a sense of national pride and encouraging children to envision their roles in shaping Oman's bright future.

This visionary campaign coincides with the introduction of Children’s Account, in line with BankDhofar's commitment to community engagement. The bank is also offering parents the ability to open their child account via the bank’s website and mobile App “Intilaqa”. These features make it easier and convenient for parents to get their children started on the right financial footing. The Children's Account is offered to children – from new born up to 13 years of age.

This campaign is not a promotional opportunity but an expression of the bank's keen participation in shaping the future of Oman's children, the future leaders of this glorious country.

Aligned with Oman's Vision 2040, the campaign is a testament to BankDhofar's dedication to contributing to the future of this nation. By igniting the imagination of young minds, the Bank aspires to be an integral part of the journey towards a prosperous Oman.

