Muscat - BankDhofar, the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman by branch network size, hosted an exclusive reception for its premier banking customers in the Wilayat of Duqm, Al Wusta Governorate. The event was held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Bader bin Nasser Al Farsi, Wali of Duqm, and was attended by senior bank officials, representatives from local government agencies, and key executives from major companies in Oman.

As the first event of its kind in Al Wusta Governorate, this gathering aimed to build stronger connections with BankDhofar’s elite clientele and corporate executives. Attendees were introduced to the bank’s suite of tailored financial solutions, particularly its newly launched Private Banking Services division, which is dedicated to helping premium customers and their families manage their wealth with confidence and expertise.

Amjad Iqbal bin Hassan Al Lawati, Chief Retail Banking Officer at BankDhofar, commented: "BankDhofar is committed to deepening relationships with our valued customers by engaging with them directly, understanding their needs, and incorporating their feedback into our service offerings. This meeting with our esteemed clients in Al Wusta, particularly in Wilayat of Duqm, reflects our dedication to customer satisfaction."

Attendees were also introduced to the exclusive benefits of BankDhofar’s Al Riadah Privilege Banking Account, designed to complement their modern and fast-paced lifestyle. Features include attractive monthly interest rates on high-yield savings accounts, a variety of loan and deposit products, a robust rewards program, and seamless banking through the mobile application.

BankDhofar offers Al Riadah customers a range of premium financial services, including the Visa Infinite Debit Card, Visa Signature Debit Card, Visa Signature Credit Card, Visa Infinite Credit Card, and MasterCard World Credit Card. These cards provide customers with benefits such as hotel bookings, shopping protection, purchase security, access to international business lounges, and more. Additionally, the exclusive BankDhofar Rewards Program allows customers to earn and redeem points through the bank’s mobile banking application, enhancing their overall banking experience.

With a strong focus on growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, BankDhofar achieved a net profit increase of 12.5% in 2024, reaching OMR 43.6 million compared to OMR 38.7 million in 2023. The bank continues to lead in digital transformation, being one of the first in Oman to introduce Apple Pay and Samsung Pay. Its commitment to modernization is further reflected in the deployment of wholesale cash deposit machines and the launch of Easy Biz, a digital collection and settlement platform. Additionally, BankDhofar continues to make significant strides in cybersecurity, reinforcing its dedication to safeguarding customer transactions and data.

BankDhofar remains committed to providing a comprehensive range of banking solutions tailored to all segments of society, including women, youth, children, and high-income groups. With a network of 131 branches across Oman, the bank ensures accessibility and superior service for its diverse clientele.