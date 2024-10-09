MUSCAT: BankDhofar, a premier financial institution in Oman, continues to solidify its customer relationships through its focus on innovative banking solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of individual, corporate, and small business clients. Over its 34 years of service, the Bank has successfully utilized technology to gather customer feedback, consistently raising the quality of its offerings and striving to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Many long-standing customers have reaffirmed their loyalty to BankDhofar, citing the superior service, personalized engagements, and commitment to efficiency provided by the Bank’s staff at branches.

Valuable Investment Advice and Convenience

Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al Siyabi, a customer for over a decade, praised the recent opening of a new branch on 18 November Street in Al Athaiba, conveniently close to his residence. He noted that while digital banking has made most services available online, personal visits to branches remain a valuable opportunity to receive tailored advice on new investment opportunities and innovative banking products. Ibrahim has also chosen BankDhofar for his children’s accounts, a testament to his enduring trust in the institution.

Exclusive Visa Infinite Benefits

Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Rawahi, who has been with BankDhofar since its inception in 1990, expressed his unwavering satisfaction with its services. In particular, he highlighted the benefits of the Visa Infinite credit card, which offers perks such as access to global airport lounges.

Additionally, he commended the Bank’s mobile app, which simplifies everyday banking tasks such as bill payments and money transfers, making it an essential tool for his financial management.

Responsive Corporate Support

Idrees bin Saeed Al Hosni, Head of Back Office Operations at Ubhar Capital, shared his appreciation for the swift support he received when seeking funding for his company’s expansion. BankDhofar approved and disbursed the loan within a week, which left a lasting positive impression. Idrees emphasized the importance of the Bank’s quick responses and the close, courteous relationships that have made BankDhofar his trusted partner.

three decades of services

Dawood bin Mohammed Al Siyabi has a close relationship with BankDhofar since the year 1993, and he never thought of moving his banking relationship to another bank. He highlights the staffs excellent service and their personalized interactions through various branches in the Muscat Governorate. He is also pleased with the electronic banking services, including mobile and Internet. He quotes “I visit the Royal Opera branch regularly when I want to inquire about a specific service or product, and I always receive a warm welcome and an excellent treatment from the employees. The team extends exceptional personalized service even though, recently my account status was adjusted from Al Riadah priority banking to Al Rifaa preferred banking “.

Support for Small Businesses

Mazen bin Saeed Al Badi, owner of ‘Best Clinic Specialized Medical,’ was encouraged by a friend's recommendation to open an account at BankDhofar. His friend praised the personal attention and efficiency of the Bank’s services, noting how staff members keep in touch directly via mobile to resolve any pending issues.

Mazen’s own experience has mirrored these positive impressions, and he feels reassured knowing that BankDhofar supports not only his immediate financial needs but also his business growth over the long term.

In conclusion, these testimonials underscore BankDhofar’s resolute dedication to customer satisfaction through personalized service, innovative products, and efficient digital solutions that cater to every segment of the market.