MUSCAT – BankDhofar, the second-largest bank in the Sultanate of Oman by branch network size, continues to affirm its leading role in human resources development within the Omani banking sector. Through a series of pioneering initiatives, the bank is nurturing Omani talent, empowering women, and preparing future leaders across all administrative levels to keep pace with sectoral and national developments.

As a result of these efforts, BankDhofar has achieved one of the highest Omanization rates in the sector, with more than 94% of senior and middle management roles now held by Omanis. This milestone reflects the bank’s alignment with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes cultivating capable Omani leaders to drive the national economy.

The bank remains committed to building a highly qualified national workforce ready to meet the demands of leadership succession and to adapt to a fast-changing, competitive environment.

Dr. Khalid bin Salem Al Hamdani, Chief Human Resources Officer at BankDhofar, highlighted the bank’s focus on talent development: “At BankDhofar, we place our employees at the heart of our strategies. We continuously provide advanced training and qualification programs in line with international best practices, equipping our people with the skills and practical experience needed for long-term success.”

He noted that participation in the bank’s development programs has grown significantly in recent years, positively impacting performance, productivity, and customer service.

Earlier this year, BankDhofar launched a strategic leadership initiative delivered in partnership with a consortium of leading international business schools, including Wharton, Kellogg, London Business School, and the Indian School of Business. The program features intensive learning sessions, interactive workshops, and practical training, helping participants address real-world challenges in a rapidly evolving global banking landscape. The curriculum also emphasizes digitalization and innovation as drivers of performance and productivity.

One of the bank’s flagship initiatives is the “Ruwad” program, introduced eight years ago to prepare fresh graduates from diverse fields with essential skills in leadership, finance, communication, and digital technologies. The program has become a vital platform for developing the next generation of leaders.

BankDhofar’s achievements in human resources have been widely recognized. The bank has received the Digitalization Transformation Award in Human Resources Management in the Private Sector and the Excellence Award in Human Resources for Individual Development. The Oman Society for Human Resources Management (OSHRM) has also commended BankDhofar as a digital innovator in HR practices.

By combining advanced digital transformation with forward-looking talent management, BankDhofar is fostering a dynamic, efficient, and future-ready work environment—cementing its role as a key contributor to Oman’s social and economic progress under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik- May God protect and preserve him.