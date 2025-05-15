Sharjah, UAE – Bank of Sharjah (ADX: BOS) is pleased to announce that its shares will be added to the MSCI Global Small Cap Index, effective after market close on May 30, 2025, as part of MSCI’s semi-annual index review.

This prestigious inclusion marks a significant milestone in Bank of Sharjah’s journey, reinforcing its position as a high-performing and transparent financial institution in the region. The MSCI Global Small Cap Index is tracked by major institutional investors and global investment funds, with trillions of dollars in assets benchmarked against MSCI’s suite of indexes. Inclusion typically signals strong market performance, sound governance, and growing investor confidence.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Khadiri, Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Sharjah, commented: “Joining the MSCI Global Small Cap Index is a proud and defining moment for Bank of Sharjah. It validates the strength of our fundamentals, the success of our strategic transformation, and the confidence the market places in us.” Mr. Khadiri added: “This inclusion enhances our international visibility, strengthens our appeal to global investors, and is expected to drive increased liquidity and shareholder value. Most importantly, it opens the door to a wider investment community that shares our long-term vision for sustainable growth.”

The bank’s inclusion in the index comes on the back of consistent financial performance, prudent risk management, and ongoing operational modernization efforts. It is also a clear reflection of the confidence that both the local and international investor communities have placed in the bank’s leadership and growth trajectory.

About Bank of Sharjah:

Bank of Sharjah was established on December 22, 1973, through a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Banking operations started in May 1974. The Bank was the first commercial bank in Sharjah, the fifth in the Federation and the first to make 40% of its capital available for public subscription.