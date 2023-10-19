Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME) and its digital bank, Nomo, have today announced a move to a new office space in the heart of Canary Wharf.

This follows the opening of BLME’s Brook Street office in Mayfair in December 2022, which provides clients with improved access to BLME’s wealth management team and a gateway to some of London’s most sought after real estate.

BLME’s new office, a 11,300sqft space in the iconic Churchill Place tower in Canary Wharf, places it firmly within one of the globe’s most dynamic and popular banking hubs.

Andrew Ball, Chief Executive, Bank of London and The Middle East, comments:

“Our new Canary Wharf offices provide us with a premium office space that is well equipped for hybrid working.

“Post-pandemic, many businesses have looked carefully at their premises strategy in response to changes to the way of working; BLME is no different. After evaluating our office needs, we have decided that the offices in Canary Wharf, together with our Mayfair office, are the best option for BLME and Nomo.”

“We look forward to welcoming our clients here for many years to come.”

BLME Strong Foundations report, published in the summer, found that after the post-pandemic ‘wait and see’ period, many businesses are now looking for premium office spaces which provide high quality work environments and better enable hybrid working.

About Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME)

BLME is a Sharia’a compliant bank based in London. Led by a management team that brings together a combination of experienced international bankers and leading experts in Islamic finance, BLME’s key business areas include: Private Banking, Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate Finance, and savings products.

BLME is authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and PRA. For more information, please visit our website www.blme.com.

About Nomo

Nomo is Bank of London and The Middle East’s (BLME) digital Sharia-compliant cross-border bank, built for Middle East customers who seek a global banking experience. Nomo makes international banking and investments easier for residents and citizens of the Middle East. Nomo is headquartered and built in the world’s banking capital, London, and applies cutting-edge technology to innovative digital solutions for its customers. To know more, visit www.nomobank.com.