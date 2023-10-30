Muscat: Bank Nizwa, the Sultanate of Oman’s most trusted Islamic bank, participated as the ‘Islamic Banking Partner’ at the Urban October event, hosted at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center from 29 to 31 October 2023. Organized by the Ministry of Housing, this event coincides with the global observance of Urban October, spotlighting the significant role that cities play in shaping environmental sustainability and economic resilience.

Bank Nizwa's active involvement in Urban October stems from a strong commitment to furthering a comprehensive vision of urban development. Bank Nizwa's engagement in Urban October, displaying its Sharia-compliant home finance solutions, underscores its strong commitment to advancing a holistic vision of urban development. As a pioneering institution in the Islamic finance sector, the Bank recognizes the crucial role of urban planning and housing in achieving a more resilient urban economy.

Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, CEO of Bank Nizwa, expressed the bank's strategic focus in this area, saying, "At Bank Nizwa, we are committed to fostering resilient and sustainable communities through Islamic finance. Our foundation in financial principles is fundamental to environmentally-conscious investments, crucial for creating economically robust and socially inclusive urban environments."

He further stated, "Our mission harmoniously aligns with the Urban October theme, emphasizing inclusivity, sustainability, and prosperity. Our participation not only drives discussions on urban development but also underscores the pivotal role of Islamic finance in achieving resilience and sustainability. Through our Sharia-compliant home finance solutions, we remain steadfast in providing sound financing alternatives, advancing our commitment to sustainable urban development."

This year's Urban October event, themed 'Better City, Better Life,' introduces an additional focus on the 'Resilience of the Urban Economy.' It explores the critical aspects of constructing urban economies that adapt to the dynamic needs of society. The comprehensive three-day event includes the Gulf Housing Conference, featuring interactive platforms highlighting cutting-edge research on urban planning, housing, school buildings of the future, and urban city resilience. Another notable feature is the Gulf Urban Planning Hackathon Competition, set to drive innovation within the sector.

Bank Nizwa's unwavering commitment to sustainability, and the socio-economic advancement of the nation is demonstrated through its continuous support of key industry events such as these. The bank remains resolute in advancing its contributions to steer sector developments and shape resilient urban economies that are aligned with the nation's strategic vision.