Muscat: Committed to empowering young Omani women and uplifting local communities, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lahunna Oman to extend support to the Sidrah Youth Leadership Program. This initiative in collaboration with Outward Bound Oman is designed to equip young women with essential professional skills while fostering personal growth and development.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Nizwa, and Shatha Al Maskari, Founder of Lahunna Oman, representing the Sidrah program, along with several members from the bank’s executive management. Bank Nizwa’s support for the program underscores its fervent commitment to inclusivity and equality, demonstrating its ongoing support for women from diverse backgrounds and nurturing future leaders.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Khaled Al Kayed, said, “The Sidrah program has profoundly impacted past participants, equipping young Omani women with the skills and qualities necessary for thriving in professional settings and making meaningful contributions in social and personal realms. At Bank Nizwa, we are proud to support this program, and we are confident that this support will contribute to the success of the program, achieve the desired goals, and inspire the next-generation of female leaders. We believe in the potential of young women, and through our backing of such initiatives, we strive to cultivate a robust community of change-makers armed with practical, industry-relevant skills. Empowering young women to lead, collaborate effectively, and apply critical thinking across diverse domains not only accelerates their career advancement but also enriches community development endeavours.”

He added, “The Sidrah program aligns seamlessly with the principles and values that are foundational to Bank Nizwa's operations. By supporting this initiative, we invest in forging a more inclusive and dynamic future for Oman, thereby contributing to socio-economic resilience and sustainability, in accordance with the goals set forth in Oman Vision 2040.”

This year, Sidrah aims to mentor 60 Omani women aged 20-35, equipping them with a comprehensive skill set that encompasses ethics, self-awareness, communication, collaboration, design thinking, innovation, decision-making, and accountability. These competencies are crucial in empowering young participants to make significant contributions to their workplaces and communities. With a focus on Islamic values, social responsibility, and good citizenship, Sidrah prioritizes character development, service-oriented learning, active societal engagement, and a strong sense of volunteerism. Bank Nizwa’s sponsorship of the program underscores its commitment to uplifting individuals with practical resources that pave the way for promising futures, enabling them to positively impact their communities and empower others in turn.

Bank Nizwa's commitment to social responsibility shines through its continuous support for local communities, closely aligned with Oman's national agenda. Embracing its role as a corporate citizen, the bank not only sets benchmarks for others to follow but also drives transformation and progress within the communities it serves. Through partnerships with initiatives like Lahunna Oman, which contribute to Oman's long-term prosperity and societal well-being, Bank Nizwa reaffirms its position as a catalyst for sustainable development and positive change in the country.