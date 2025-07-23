Muscat: Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to developing, supporting, and empowering Omani talent in line with Oman Vision 2040, Bank Nizwa – the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate – has announced the promotion of two distinguished national professionals, further strengthening its position as a key enabler of professional growth in the Islamic banking sector. Mr. Saif Abdullah Al Rawahi has been promoted to Deputy General Manager – Wholesale Banking, while Mr. Sabri Bahlaf has been appointed Assistant General Manager – Medium Corporate Banking.

With a professional journey spanning over three decades, Mr. Saif Abdullah Al Rawahi has made significant contributions through leading transformative initiatives across key areas such as investment banking, treasury, financial institutions, project finance, and capital markets. Since joining Bank Nizwa in 2014, he has been a driving force behind the bank’s growth and strategic direction. His leadership has shaped numerous high-impact projects, earning him a vital role on several of the bank’s management sub-committees, including the Asset and Liability Committee (ALCO) and the Credit and Investment Committee (CIC). His enduring contribution reflects a deep commitment to progressive leadership, underpinned by a strong adherence to the principles of Islamic finance.

With 18 years of experience, Mr. Sabri Bahlaf has earned recognition as a dynamic leader in corporate banking. At Bank Nizwa, he has effectively led a team of relationship managers, overseen a diverse portfolio, and played a key role on the bank’s Internal Corporate Banking Credit Committee. His broad expertise spans credit risk assessment, syndicated financing, high-net-worth and SME banking, treasury sales, and trade finance. His promotion reflects not only his strategic leadership and deep industry acumen but also his dedication to advancing the bank’s corporate banking agenda.

On this occasion, Mr. Saif Abdullah Al Rawahi remarked: “I am proud of the Board of Directors’ trust and their continuous efforts to enhance the capabilities of the executive management team. Since joining Bank Nizwa in 2014, it has been a rewarding journey filled with dedicated efforts and collective achievements. I am truly honoured to assume the role of Deputy General Manager – Wholesale Banking. This promotion reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and empowering local talent. These strategic advancements not only celebrate individual accomplishments but also reinforce our shared vision for the future – one shaped by skilled Omani leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth. With great confidence and a strong sense of responsibility, I step into this new chapter, drawing on a solid legacy of achievement and moving forward to support Bank Nizwa’s aspirations and strategic goals.”

In this context, Mr. Sabri Bahlaf said: "I am pleased with this important promotion in my career and grateful for the great trust Bank Nizwa has placed in me. This promotion will undoubtedly motivate me to exert even greater efforts to enhance the institution’s reputation and lead it to new levels of innovation and excellence. My experience with Bank Nizwa has provided me with valuable expertise and insights, which I now look forward to leveraging as I lead our team towards achieving growth and distinction."

These promotions embody Bank Nizwa’s steadfast commitment to nurturing national talent and fostering a culture of excellence and innovation. Through strategic investment in its human capital, the bank continues to strengthen its position as a leading institution and plays a pivotal role in the development of the Islamic banking sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

As Bank Nizwa continues its growth trajectory, it draws strength from the expertise, experience, and talent of its dedicated workforce. The bank remains firmly committed to empowering Omani professionals, unlocking their full potential, and positioning them at the heart of strategic decision-making – a vision that contributes to the broader progress of the nation.