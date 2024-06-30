Muscat: Dedicated to making meaningful contributions to social welfare initiatives, Bank Nizwa, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading and most trusted Islamic bank, recently signed a Cooperation Agreement with the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD). This agreement funds a leather crafting workshop for individuals with disabilities graduating from the Seeb Vocational Rehabilitation Center. The collaboration highlights the pivotal role of public-private partnerships in driving positive societal impact and ensuring sustainable community development, in alignment with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Labiba Muhammad Al-Muawliyya, General Director of Social Development for the Muscat Governorate, on behalf of MoSD, and Mr. Ahmed Al Waily, Head of Corporate Communication, Marketing, and Sustainability at Bank Nizwa. Mr. Mahmood bin Mohammed Al-Abri, Assistant Manager at the Seeb Vocational Rehabilitation Centre addressed the gathering, highlighting the initiative's objectives. This endeavour aims to raise awareness about the capabilities of individuals with disabilities, enhance their self-confidence, and equip them with tools for independence. Furthermore, the initiative seeks to inspire investment in the Centre’s training ventures, promote economic diversification, and introduce new professional fields in alignment with the nation’s sustainability vision.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ahmed Al Waily said, “As a people-centric bank devoted to making a meaningful impact within the communities we serve, we take immense pride in collaborating with the Ministry of Social Development to support the leather crafting workshop for individuals with disabilities. We align with MoSD’s efforts to equip these individuals with skills that will enrich their lives and enable them to achieve self-reliance. We firmly believe in the transformative power of empowering individuals with disabilities, helping them hone their talents and capabilities, thereby fostering community upliftment.”

The leather crafting workshop is geared towards individuals with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorder, providing 10-15 men and women of working age with the opportunity to learn the intricacies of the craft and the techniques involved in creating handmade leather artifacts. As the most trusted Islamic bank in the country, Bank Nizwa leads by example through its support for this initiative, inspiring peer organizations to prioritize public welfare endeavours and substantially improve lives.

Bank Nizwa shares a long-standing and fruitful partnership with MoSD, marked by continuous collaborative efforts to bolster individuals from different segments of society. These initiatives aim to enhance community resilience, reduce social stigmas, foster job creation, and lead to entrepreneurial opportunities, thereby stimulating socio-economic growth and ensuring a prosperous future for the country.