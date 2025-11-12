Muscat: In line with its commitment to holistic community growth, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has partnered with Lahunna Oman to launch the Tawazun Program, a series of sessions focused on the personal and professional development of Omani women and youth. The program emphasizes well-being, health, and balance, and is rooted in the Islamic principle of Tawazun (balance). It explores the mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and financial dimensions of life, reflecting Bank Nizwa’s dedication to nurturing purposeful individuals and resilient communities that contribute to positive societal progress.

Commenting on the partnership, Haifa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manger – Chief Human Resources Officer at Bank Nizwa, stated: “Omani women are at the forefront of development in the Sultanate of Oman, demonstrating excellence in the workplace and contributing effectively to supporting our communities. We believe that empowering them to adopt a balanced approach in life is essential to achieving their dreams, alongside successfully fulfilling their diverse social and professional roles. This collaboration with the Tawazun Program brings together the various aspects of well-being under one umbrella, ensuring that women receive the support they deserve, and enabling them to lead lives filled with confidence, purpose, and achievement.”

Shatha Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman, added: “Tawazun is not about slowing down. It is about moving forward with clarity. When your purpose, faith, and impact are aligned, you make better decisions, lead with confidence, and create space for others to grow with you.”

The series will feature inspiring talks by distinguished Omani leaders: H.H. Sayyida Mayya Al Said, H.E. Zahra Al Lawati, Sura Al Muscati, and Nutaila Al Kharusi. Through this collaboration, Bank Nizwa reaffirms its dedication to nurturing balance, inclusion, and sustainable progress. The program will run across multiple sessions throughout the year, reaching women and youth from diverse professional and educational backgrounds.

The partnership between Bank Nizwa and Lahunna Oman marks an important step in advancing inclusive professional growth for women and youth in Oman. Together, both have also supported the Sidrah Youth Leadership Program. Through initiatives such as Tawazun, the partnership continues to strengthen personal growth, faith-based well-being, and financial literacy, building pathways for sustainable leadership, community development, and alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Through collaborations like Tawazun, Bank Nizwa continues to translate Islamic values into action, fostering a culture of balance, purpose, and collective growth within Omani society.