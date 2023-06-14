Muscat: Bank Nizwa, Oman's leading Islamic bank, has demonstrated its commitment to the development of its talented staff by introducing a new Learning Management System (LMS) powered by Disprz. This state-of-the-art platform, with over 100,000 courses, is the latest initiative in the bank's ongoing efforts to provide its employees with comprehensive learning opportunities. By investing in the growth and enhancement of its workforce, Bank Nizwa aims to nurture a culture of continuous learning and professional development, ensuring that its staff remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving banking industry. The introduction of the LMS is an important milestone in the bank's journey towards empowering its employees with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in their roles. Equipped with advanced digital tools, LMS offers a seamless and convenient way for Bank Nizwa's staff to upgrade their capabilities and stay ahead in their careers.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new Learning Management System. This platform represents a significant investment in our employees' professional growth, aligning with Bank Nizwa’s culture of continuous learning and excellence. By leveraging state-of-the-art digital tools and partnering with Disprz, we are equipping our talented staff with the resources they need to excel in their roles and deliver exceptional services to our customers,” said Ms Haifa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager of Human Resources at Bank Nizwa. “We believe that investing in employees' skills and knowledge is a key driver of success and we are confident that the new LMS will empower our workforce to reach new heights. Bank Nizwa remains dedicated to maintain its position as a leader in the industry and this advanced learning platform is another step forward in our digital transformation journey. We are excited about the possibilities it holds and the positive impact it will have on our employees' careers and our overall organisational growth," she added.

The platform features a vast library of self-paced as well as instructor-led courses, videos and interactive content, enabling Bank Nizwa employees to develop new skills and expand their knowledge in various fields. The LMS, equipped with advanced digital tools, and designed to provide a comprehensive range of learning opportunities. Its modern and intuitive user interface, combined with an advanced tracking and reporting mechanism, allows employees to track their progress and assess their performance effectively. The system will be accessible to all Bank Nizwa employees, empowering them to access training programmes from anywhere and at any time. This flexibility allows employees to balance their work and learning commitments effectively, ensuring continuous improvement.

Bank Nizwa's dedication to employee development and training has garnered global recognition, with the bank receiving numerous accolades for its outstanding human resources practices and employee development initiatives. With the launch of the new LMS, Bank Nizwa continues its mission to provide exceptional banking services while fostering a culture of continuous learning and development for its employees. By utilizing the latest digital tools and introducing a comprehensive training platform, Bank Nizwa reaffirms its commitment to empowering its staff and staying at the forefront of the industry.