Muscat: Reflecting, Bank Nizwa’s – the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman – resolute commitment to enhancing customer experiences and fostering loyalty, the bank has announced the launch of ‘Nizwa Plus’, an innovative, Sharia-compliant loyalty program tailored exclusively for its Credit Card holders. Designed to transform daily financial interactions into meaningful rewards, the program aims to deepen customer engagement, increase transaction activity, and deliver exclusive lifestyle benefits. Nizwa Plus, relies on ‘Loyalty Points’, a versatile rewards system that enables customers to redeem points across a diverse portfolio of offerings.

In his comment, Mr. Mohamed Al Ghassani, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Bank Nizwa, stated, “At Bank Nizwa, our approach to growth is rooted in purpose. Every innovation we introduce stems from a deeper understanding of our customers – what they seek, envision, and how we can add value to their banking journey. Bank Nizwa’s Loyalty Program is not just a rewards system; it reflects our belief that banking should transcend transactions and foster relationships. By aligning rewards with Sharia principles and lifestyle aspirations, we reaffirm our promise of trust and enduring partnership with every customer.”

Reinforced by a transparent and easy-to-navigate structure, Nizwa Plus Loyalty Program rewards customers for their everyday card usage, turning each transaction into an opportunity to gain lasting value. Travel and lifestyle redemption options provide exceptional flexibility, with points redeemable for flights on major airlines, real-time hotel bookings via global suppliers, and rental car services – all integrated into a seamless digital experience. For everyday spending, customers can choose from a curated selection of store items, vouchers, exclusive offers, and sustainable products that promote environmental responsibility. These redemption categories are continuously updated to ensure they remain competitive, relevant and locally accessible.

With the launch of Nizwa Plus, the bank reinforces its position as a pioneer in Islamic finance, delivering experiences that are both financially enriching and grounded in integrity, innovation, and transparency. This program marks another step in the bank’s ongoing journey to deliver modern banking solutions that meet evolving customer aspirations and help shape the future of Islamic finance in Oman.