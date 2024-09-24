Muscat: In conjunction with the onset of the new academic year, and committed to supporting families during the transition to university for young aspiring students, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has introduced a Bundle Package tailored to the unique financial needs of parents for their children’s higher education. This comprehensive offering includes three essential financial products Education Finance, Auto Finance, and a Supplementary Credit Card. This one-stop solution is designed to advance students' higher education goals while mitigating the financial pressures on parents.

Bank Nizwa’s Bundle is designed to help parents provide their children with an optimal start to university life. The Education Finance component covers the university tuition fees supported with a flexible installment payment plan for the parents. It allows for a small portion of the installment to be paid during the grace period, whereas after one year of graduation, the full installment shall commence, ensuring students receive the necessary financial support for their studies while easing the financial burden on parents. The Auto Finance option allows parents to acquire a vehicle for their child, offering reliable transportation to and from university, while fostering independence. Additionally, the Supplementary Credit Card provides a convenient means for parents to allocate a monthly allowance, helping students manage university essentials such as books and other expenditures, and imparting valuable money management skills for their future.

Commenting on the offering, Mrs. Suhaila Al-Ismaili, Head of Product and Card Business Management, at Bank Nizwa, said, “The launch of our Bundle Package for Parents represents Bank Nizwa’s commitment to supporting families in nurturing their children’s educational journeys. Our goal is to alleviate the financial pressures often associated with university enrollment. We recognize the significance of a holistic support system for students and are delighted to present a comprehensive solution that addresses their financial needs. Through this initiative, we aspire to empower students to achieve their academic goals while enjoying a well-structured, secure, and financially prudent university experience.”

Bank Nizwa invites interested parents to visit their nearest branch to avail the Bundle Package. The bank’s experienced staff at each branch is prepared to tailor the offering to meet the specific needs and preferences of each family, supporting parents in their efforts to lay a strong foundation for their children’s promising futures.