Muscat: Continuing to stay abreast with technological advancements, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, recently formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Avanza, aiming to take advantage of the advanced Avanza platform to manage operations and customer service of the bank. With a diverse array of transformative modules, the integration will empower Bank Nizwa to further optimize its procedures, boost operational effectiveness, and take customer experiences to new enhanced levels. Grounded in the principles of Sharia, this move exemplifies the bank's modern approach in staying attuned to the dynamic needs of its customers.

Commenting on this agreement, Mr. Mohamed AlGhassani, Deputy General Manager Retail Banking at Bank Nizwa said, “At Bank Nizwa, we consistently strive for excellence, and staying true to this, we have actively pursued technologies that empower us to deliver efficient and top-notch services. Avanza aligns with our values and supports us in addressing the evolving needs of our growing customer base. With more and more individuals opting for Islamic banking, we believe that embracing pioneering technologies is not just a strategic move for operational efficiency; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This move solidifies our dedication to placing customers at the centre of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed their expectations in an increasingly digital and interconnected world.”

Renowned for its exceptional adaptability, extensive functionalities, and inherent versatility, Avanza’s Unison Ace revolutionizes banking experiences by addressing the ever-evolving demands of the dynamic digital landscape. Its innovative design enables institutions to navigate the complexities of modern banking while in turn delivering superior services to their valued customers.

Boasting a user-friendly interface and centralized architecture, Unison Ace presents several modules to aid Bank Nizwa in enhancing its customer relationship management framework. Modules such as 'Branch Roll Out' optimize operations across a spectrum of banking touchpoints, while 'Case Management' facilitates swift and efficient complaint resolution, ensuring an uninterrupted and efficient workflow.

Aligned with Bank Nizwa's unwavering commitment to delivering personalized services, the 'Customer Hub' module within Unison Ace serves as an instrumental tool, enabling the bank to refine customer profiling and tailor services to individual needs. Beyond customization, the platform's capabilities extend to facilitating the seamless delivery of an omnichannel banking experience, adeptly meeting the diverse preferences of tech-savvy customers. By harnessing the advanced 'Dashboard and Analytics' features of the platform, Bank Nizwa can also gain access to invaluable real-time insights into customer preferences, and trends. This data-driven approach will not only contribute to more informed decision-making but also enhance overall performance, ensuring adaptability in a dynamic landscape.

By integrating a platform that upholds enhancing operational experiences at multiple levels, Bank Nizwa aims to set new standards for innovation and customer-centricity in the banking industry. It further reaffirms the bank's commitment to maintaining a leading position in a rapidly changing ecosystem while delivering unparalleled banking experiences to its customers.