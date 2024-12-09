Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment where women can thrive, innovate, and lead, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, was recently honoured the ‘Best Organization for Female Employees Support 2024’ award at WOMANi 2024 event, which organized by Cambridge IFA. The award is a testament to its efforts in creating opportunities for women across all organizational levels.

At the event, Ms. Haifa Al Lawati, Chief Human Resources Officer at Bank Nizwa, shared valuable insights on the pivotal role of Islamic finance in driving economic diversification, promoting inclusion, and empowering women in leadership positions. She highlighted how Sharia-compliant financial solutions can serve as a catalyst for economic resilience while simultaneously advancing societal progress. Furthermore, Ms. Haifa Al Lawati, was titled one of the ‘Most Influential Women in Islamic Business and Finance’.

Commenting on the dual recognitions, Ms. Haifa Al Lawati, stated, “These accolades reflect Bank Nizwa’s dedication to creating a workplace defined by inclusivity, equal opportunity, and purpose. By cultivating a culture where our woman workforce feels valued and equipped to excel, we strengthen our organizational capabilities and contribute meaningfully to the Sultanate’s broader ambitions for economic diversification and sustainable development. Recognitions like these highlight the collective spirit of our team and our focus on setting benchmarks of excellence, innovation, and transformative change.”

She added, “We are incredibly proud to have received these prestigious recognitions, both as an institution and on an individual level. Being named the Best Organization for Female Employees Support reflects the shared efforts and core values that the bank consistently strives to uphold. At Bank Nizwa, empowering women is a responsibility we embrace with conviction as we recognize and celebrate their essential role in fostering a prosperous society. Women bring unique perspectives, collaborative approaches, and resilience to overcome challenges, making them invaluable assets to any organization.”

Bank Nizwa’s efforts to support women employees are exemplified through initiatives designed to upskill, nurture talent, and foster leadership. In line with this, the bank offers comprehensive training programs that equip women with the skills needed for career advancement and personal growth. The bank also hosts workshops and leadership sessions to inspire confidence and strategic thinking, enabling female employees to assume roles of greater responsibility.

Bank Nizwa takes a holistic approach to cultivating a work environment that leverages the diverse talents of its employees. By supporting and empowering individuals, the bank enhances employee satisfaction, drives innovation, and reinforces its competitive edge, further solidifying its leadership in Islamic finance.