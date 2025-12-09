Bandag, a global leader in retreading solutions, has signed an agreement with Tegeta Motors to build a state-of-the-art Tegeta Bandag Factory in Rustavi, Georgia. This milestone marks an important step in expanding sustainable retreading solutions across the Caucasus region. The new facility is poised to become a key driver of environmentally responsible mobility practices, supported by an initial investment of USD 2 million. The plant aims to produce up to 5,000 retreaded tyres annually, with capacity expected to double within five years.

Developed in partnership with Tegeta Motors and supported by Bridgestone MEA, the new facility will be the first Bandag retreading factory in the Caucasus. Construction is scheduled to begin this year, with completion targeted for late 2026.

The project marks a significant milestone in Bandag’s commitment to advancing circular mobility, promoting environmental responsibility, and delivering innovative fleet solutions, while strengthening Tegeta Motors’ position as a leading provider of advanced automotive services in the region. Through Bandag’s global expertise and cutting-edge technology, the facility will introduce internationally recognised retreading standards that support more efficient and sustainable fleet operations.

Jacques Fourie, President of Bridgestone Africa, Middle East Region, stated: “This milestone represents a significant step forward in bringing high-quality retreading solutions to the Caucasus region. Our collaboration with Bandag and Tegeta Motors has been instrumental in advancing this project, combining technical expertise, shared vision, and a deep commitment to sustainable mobility. Together, we have created a strong foundation for innovation that will benefit fleets and communities across the region.”

The facility will begin by retreading tyres for buses and trucks, ensuring every product meets international safety and performance standards. This approach is expected to significantly reduce environmental impact and lower operational costs for corporate and commercial customers.

Representatives from Bridgestone and Bandag will provide construction oversight to ensure the facility adheres to global quality standards. The plant will be equipped with state-of-the-art Bandag machinery sourced from Europe and the United States. The retreading process reinforces the casing of a used tyre with the same premium materials used in new tyre manufacturing, offering customers a cost-effective alternative. Retreaded tyres cost 30-40% less than new tyres, deliver comparable performance, and provide a service life of up to five years.

Beyond operational benefits, this initiative offers significant environmental benefits. While Bandag’s technology requires less raw material and energy, it extends a tyre’s life through multiple cycles, reduces waste generation, minimizes carbon emissions, and supports more efficient use of natural resources.

Ekaterine Kavtaradze, CEO of Tegeta Motors, added: “With the launch of the Tegeta Bandag Factory, we are advancing fleet solutions, promoting sustainable mobility, and strengthening our presence in the Caucasus region. Our collaborative efforts are positioned to drive innovation and deliver long-term value for our customers and communities.”

Tegeta Motors will integrate the retreading operations into its existing ecosystem, which includes tyre services, oil and battery operations, and recycling activities. As Bandag’s supporting entity in the Caucasus, Bridgestone MEA continues to provide technical expertise and innovation support throughout the factory's development.

The Tegeta Bandag Factory marks an important chapter in Bandag’s regional growth and sustainability journey. Through its partnership with Tegeta Motors and the valued support of Bridgestone MEA, Bandag is creating a strong foundation for cleaner, more efficient, and more reliable mobility solutions for fleets across the Caucasus.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com