Qatar: Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas, designed to offer an unparalleled luxury experience for discerning travellers. These exquisite villas, nestled along the stunning shores of Banana Island, combine the breathtaking natural beauty of the Arabian Gulf with the utmost in privacy and personalised service.

Each One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villa features a private pool and a beautifully landscaped garden terrace, offering guests a serene retreat with breathtaking view of the azure Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re enjoying a peaceful morning swim or relaxing under the stars in the evening, these villas serve as a sanctuary of tranquillity and elegance.

Guests staying in the One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas will also enjoy the dedicated service of a Villa Host, ensuring that every detail of their stay is perfectly curated. From organising in-villa BBQs, creating bespoke dining experiences, or serving a floating breakfast in the pool, every detail is designed to meet your every wish and desire.

These villas are an ideal choice for families and groups of friends seeking a luxurious retreat. With the option to reserve multiple villas together, Banana Island Resort Doha offers the perfect setting for unforgettable gatherings, where privacy meets indulgence in an exclusive seaside paradise.

Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is renowned for its stunning location and exceptional service. Just a short boat ride from the heart of Doha, the resort offers an array of world-class amenities and experiences, from its award-winning Anantara Spa to its diverse culinary offerings at six different venues, all set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf’s shimmering waters.

Opening rates for the One Bedroom Sea View Pool Villas start from USD 715 ++ including breakfast for two people. For more information or to reserve your stay in, please call +974 4040 5050, email reservations.doha@anantara.com or visit

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, Africa and Europe, with a pipeline of future properties.

The brand’s premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of eight luxurious club resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.

Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information on Anantara Hotels & Resorts, please visit anantara.com. Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels

For media enquiries, please contact D-SH Consultancy:

Duaa Radwan

E: duaa@dash-pr.com

Rima Varghese

E: rima@dash-pr.com